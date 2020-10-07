Maria Wirries to Release Debut Album JUST KEEP SINGING
The album will be released on October 26th.
Broadway Actress Maria Wirries has kept pretty busy since Covid-19 halted the First National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen. On Monday, October 26th she will be releasing her debut album titled Just Keep Singing on all streaming services!
Featured on this album is Broadway Guitarist Matt SanGiovanni who not only plays guitar, mandolin, banjo, & bass but also produced and mixed the album. Also featured on the album are fellow Broadway musicians Ryan McCausland (Dear Evan Hansen First National Tour) - Drums/Percussion, Matt Rubano (Angels and Airwaves, Taking Back Sunday, All American Rejects, Bat Boy, Dear Evan Hansen First National Tour) - Bass Guitar, Doug Hinrichs (In The Heights) - Percussion, Josh Plotner (Be More Chill) - Flute/Tin Whistle, Leon Boykins (Dear Evan Hansen First National Tour) - Bass Guitar, Eugene Kaler (Dear Evan Hansen First National Tour, Bridges Over Madison County National Tour) - Violin/Viola, Dave Mergen (Dear Evan Hansen First National Tour, Bright Star National Tour, Phantom of the Opera National Tour) - Cello, Oscar Zambrano - Mastering @Zampol Productions.
The album was inspired by the events of this summer and her experiences traveling the country and world as a Black, Queer, Woman.
