MTI Acquire Licensing Rights for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the acquisition of the heart-filled Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio.

How to Dance in Ohio is a joyful and uplifting new musical exploring the universal need to connect and the courage it takes to step out into the world. With music by Jacob Yandura, lyrics and book by Rebekah Greer Melocik, the musical was adapted from the award-winning 2015 HBO documentary film by Alexandra Shiva.

Based on a true story, this feel-good show follows a group of autistic young adults and their families navigating change and preparing for a spring formal dance—a rite of passage that breaks open their daily routines in Columbus, Ohio.

How to Dance in Ohio premiered at Syracuse Stage in New York in 2022, followed by a Broadway run at the Belasco Theatre, which opened on December 10, 2023.

“How to Dance in Ohio is a particularly touching musical that we know will resonate with audiences around the country,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. “This musical provides an opportunity to spotlight and celebrate people’s differences— the characters’ and the actors’— in ways that audiences can relate to and enjoy. Jacob’s fantastic score and Rebekah’s clever and heartfelt book and lyrics highlight the show’s important message and are filled with infectious positivity.”

Beloved by both audiences and critics, the show received a host of acclaim, with The How to Dance in Ohio Authentic Autistic Representation Team winning a 2024 DRAMA DESK SPECIAL AWARD.

Jacob Yandura and Rebekah Greer Melocik, shared, "We are thrilled that the licensing of How to Dance in Ohio will be available through Music Theatre International. The Broadway production marked so many firsts in representation and accessibility, and we know the show will have a long and promising future at MTI. To hand over this joyful story to other communities and artists, especially autistic and neurodivergent ones, is a dream come true."

Licensing and additional information can be found here. International restrictions may apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.