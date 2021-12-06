MRS. DOUBTFIRE Star Analise Scarpaci to Release Debut EP “Pathetic Little Dreamer”

Broadway Records announced today the release of Analise Scarpaci's debut EP, "Pathetic Little Dreamer." The album will be available digitally everywhere music is sold at BroadwayRecords.com.

On her debut EP, "Pathetic Little Dreamer", delivers a singer-songwriter pop mix of original music by the rising star of Mrs. Doubtfire, Analise Scarpaci.

"Pathetic Little Dreamer" is produced and mixed by Michael J Moritz Jr. Musicians include Adam DeAscentis on bass, Jakob Reinhardt on guitar, Tom Jorgenson on drums, and Damon Grant on percussion. Michael J Moritz Jr serves as music director as well as piano and synths. The record is engineered by Jakob Reinhardt. Pathetic Little Dreamer is mastered by Greg Reierson and Rareform Mastering.

Pathetic Little Dreamer Track Listing

1. Pathetic Little Dreamer

2. Charlie

3. I Don't Write Love Songs

4. My Little Voice

5. Drive

6. Seventh Stage of Grief

7. End of the Day

Analise Scarpaci is currently starring in Broadway's new musical comedy, Mrs. Doubtfire, as Lydia Hillard. Analise began her professional journey on Broadway at age twelve in A Christmas Story, The Musical as Esther Jane which was shortly followed by starring in Matilda, The Musical. She will graduate in May 2022 with a Bachelor's Degree in Musical Theatre.