MJ THE MUSICAL to Welcome New 'Little Michael' Beginning Tonight

Starting tonight, Corey J will join the cast of MJ, playing "Little Michael." Most recently seen as "Young Simba" in The Lion King on Broadway, Corey made headlines earlier this year when he stepped into the role of "Young Nala" at a moment's notice. He will join Christian Wilson in alternating the role. Walter Russell III, who has been alternating the role of "Little Michael," will take over the role of "Little Marlon" and will understudy "Little Michael" starting on July 12.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs. The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.

Casting is by The Telsey Office, Rachel Hoffman.

BIOGRAPHY

COREY J (Little Michael). A triple threat and model, Corey J is thrilled and honored to be stepping into his dream role as Little Michael. Similar to Michael's beginning, Corey entered and won his first talent competition at only six years old singing "And I Am Telling You." He recently made Broadway history during his run as "Young Simba," for filling in as "Young Nala." Corey would like to thank Telsey, Bespoke, and the casting team of MJ for choosing him; his manager Sherry Kayne, as well as agents Nick Roses and Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom for believing in him; his vocal coach Stephanie Alvarenga, acting coach Sharra Dade, his teachers and dance family at Innervisions, along with the Blackwell family for preparing him and also his Grandmother, family and close friends for continually showing love and support. Corey would also like to give a special thank you to his Lion King family for being his first examples of theater excellence as well as his Mother for her sacrifices, ALWAYS being by his side and teaching him that not even the sky is a limit! I love you Mom! @theoriginal_prince