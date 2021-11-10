Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MCC Theater Announces Date for MISCAST22!

Nov. 10, 2021  

MCC Theater today announced that Miscast22 will take place on Monday, April 4, 2022!

Check out the teaser trailer below!

Miscast21 took place virtually this past May, and featured Renée Elise Goldsberry performing "Those Magic Changes" from Grease, Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace performing "What You Own" from Rent, Cheyenne Jackson performing "If I Were a Bell" from Guys and Dolls, Jai'len Josey performing "Out There" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Robin de Jesús performing "Nothing" from A Chorus Line, Patrick Wilson performing "Think of Me" from The Phantom of the Opera, LaChanze performing "Wait for It" from Hamilton, Annaleigh Ashford performing "Mister Mistoffelees" from Cats, Kelly Marie Tran performing "You and Me (But Mostly Me)" from The Book of Mormon, Billy Porter performing "Diva's Lament" from Spamalot, Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel performing "In His Eyes" from Jekyll and Hyde, Kelli O'Hara performing "Beautiful City from Godspell, and Idina Menzel performing "Morning Glow" from Pippin.

For more information visit: https://mcctheater.org/


