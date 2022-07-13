MARY POPPINS Star Jeanna De Waal Takes Over Instagram!

The Muny is presenting Mary Poppins! This evening, the show's star, Jeanna de Waal, who plays the title role will take you behind the scenes of the final performance!

Stop by our Instagram all day for as Jeanna takes the social media reigns for an exclusive look backstage.

Jeanna de Waal (Mary Poppins) most recently originated the title role in Diana, The Musical on Broadway and Netflix. On Broadway, de Waal starred in Kinky Boots (Lauren) and American Idiot (Heather). Jeanna originated the role of Dawn in Waitress by Sara Bareilles, and the role of Mary Barrie in Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus, at American Repertory Theater. Off-Broadway, she co-starred in the two-hander play, Orwell in America (59E59 Theater) and played Chris Hargensen in MCC Theatre's reimagined production of Broadway's Carrie. de Waal made her West End debut in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Other notable credits include the national tour of Wicked (Glinda) and The Rocky Horror Show (Janet) at The Old Globe.

The cast also stars Corbin Bleu (Bert), Nehal Joshi (George Banks), Darlesia Cearcy (Bird Woman), Gabe Cytron (Michael Banks) Laila Fantroy (Jane Banks), Erin Davie (Winifred Banks), Zoe Vonder Haar (Mrs. Brill), Barrett Riggins (Robertson Ay), Whit Reichert (Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman), Jade Jones (Mrs. Corry) and Debby Lennon (Queen Victoria/Miss Andrew).

Rounding out the company are Taylor Marie Daniel, Matthew Davies, Joel Douglas, Francine Espiritu, Duane Martin Foster, Kaitlyn Frank, Anna Gassett, Alyssa Giannetti, Brett-Marco Glauser, Lynn Humphrey, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Abigail Isom, Maggie Kuntz, Ryan Lambert, Devin Neilson, Rich Pisarkiewicz, Michael James Reed, Michael Santomassimo, Dave Schoonover, Kelly Sheehan, Wesley Slade, Nathaniel Washington and Erin Wilson. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

As previously announced, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is directed by John Tartaglia, choreographed by Patrick O'Neill, with music direction by Brad Haak.

The design team leading this production includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Robin L. McGee, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Alex Basco Koch, wig design by Kelley Jordan, associate choreography by Bryan Thomas Hunt, puppet design by Eric Wright from Puppet Kitchen, flying effects by ZFX, with production stage manager Larry Smiglewski.

Based on one of the most popular films in history, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is practically perfect in every way. Transporting audiences by umbrella to London at the turn of the last century, this Tony Award-winning stage adaptation features a carpet bag full of classics, including "Chim Chim Cher-ee," "Step in Time," "A Spoonful of Sugar" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."