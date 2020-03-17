Lyle Waggoner, Star of THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW and WONDER WOMAN Has Passed Away at 84

Variety has reported that Lyle Waggoner, who starred on The Carol Burnett Show and in the 1970s Wonder Woman series, has died at 84.

Waggoner is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon; his two sons, Jason and Beau, and his four beloved grandchildren.

Waggoner is best known for roles on The Carol Burnett Show, Gunsmoke, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Barbara Eden Show, Maude, and more.

