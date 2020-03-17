Lyle Waggoner, Star of THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW and WONDER WOMAN Has Passed Away at 84
Variety has reported that Lyle Waggoner, who starred on The Carol Burnett Show and in the 1970s Wonder Woman series, has died at 84.
Read the full story HERE.
Waggoner is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sharon; his two sons, Jason and Beau, and his four beloved grandchildren.
Waggoner is best known for roles on The Carol Burnett Show, Gunsmoke, Marcus Welby, M.D., The Barbara Eden Show, Maude, and more.
Click HERE to read the full story.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
CDC Recommends 8-Week Suspension of Gatherings of 50 or More
The Center for Disease Control has issued updated recommendations regarding gatherings of 50 or more people amid the Covid-19 outbreak and has recomme... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reads Children's Book to Kids Stuck at Home Due to Coronavirus
Josh Gad took to Twitter on Friday to read a children's book for the kids stuck at home due to the Coronavirus crisis.... (read more)
National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation i... (read more)
Video Roundup: Theatre Students Show off Videos of Them Singing at the Request of Laura Benanti
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos of them singing songs from their cancelled... (read more)
Alley Theatre Announces Patrons Can Watch Canceled Production Of 1984 At Home
When Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recommended that there be no gatherings of more than 250+ people, the Alley Theatre a... (read more)
Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party
Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM ... (read more)
The Center for Disease Control has issued updated recommendations regarding gatherings of 50 or more people amid the Covid-19 outbreak and has recomme... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reads Children's Book to Kids Stuck at Home Due to Coronavirus
Josh Gad took to Twitter on Friday to read a children's book for the kids stuck at home due to the Coronavirus crisis.... (read more)
National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation i... (read more)
Video Roundup: Theatre Students Show off Videos of Them Singing at the Request of Laura Benanti
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos of them singing songs from their cancelled... (read more)
Alley Theatre Announces Patrons Can Watch Canceled Production Of 1984 At Home
When Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recommended that there be no gatherings of more than 250+ people, the Alley Theatre a... (read more)
Ben Platt, Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin Will Host a Virtual Dance Party
Ben Platt took to twitter today to announce that he, along with Kathryn Gallagher and Noah Galvin will be hosting a virtual dance party tomorrow 3 PM ... (read more)