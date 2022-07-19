Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lydia Johnson Dance Presents Three Premieres September At New York Live Arts Guest Artist Craig Hall

Choreographer Lydia Johnson will present three world premieres, created throughout the pandemic between shut-downs and Covid outbreaks.

Jul. 19, 2022  

Lydia Johnson Dance has announced New York Season 2022, September 15-17 at New York Live Arts, with the ensemble of ten joined by Guest Artist, CRAIG HALL, former soloist and current Ballet Master of New York City Ballet.

For Eli, commissioned in memory of visual artist Laura Lou Levy's late son and set to music by Chopin; Glide Path, to music performed by the New York-based contemporary string quartet ETHEL; An as yet untitled work featuring guest Craig Hall, who appeared with LJD in its 2019 season; A repeat of Undercurrent, a suite of three dances set to contemporary classical music by one of Lydia's favorite composers Henryk Gorec.

For more information visit www.lydiajohnsondance.org.





