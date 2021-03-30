Louis St. Louis, Music Director and Composer Best Known For GREASE, Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that songwriter and music director Louis St. Louis has died.

St. Louis served as musical director or arranger for several Broadway productions, including Soon (1971), Grease (1972 and 2007), Over Here! (1974), Truckload (1975), Raggedy Ann (1986), Roza (1987), and Smokey Joe's Cafe (1995).

He is perhaps best known for writing music for the 1972 film adaptation of Grease as well, most notably the song "Sandy" which became a hit for John Travolta.

Additionally, he performed "Rock 'n' Roll Party Queen" and "Mooning" on the Grease soundtrack. Both songs were originally in the musical version, sung by a character who was cut for the film.