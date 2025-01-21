Lorenz Hart Film BLUE MOON Sets World Premiere at Berlin Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blue Moon, Richard Linklater's new film about lyricist Lorenz Hart, will make its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival during the 2025 edition from February 13-23. Aiming for a 2025 release with Sony Pictures Classics, the movie features a starry cast including Ethan Hawke as Hart and Andrew Scott as Oscar Hammerstein, along with Margaret Qualley and Bobby Cannavale. It will be screened in competition at the festival.

The film takes place at Sardi's Restaurant on March 31, 1943- the opening night for Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! The story sees Hart as he confronts his shattered self-confidence as his former collaborator, Richard Rodgers, begins a new successful collaboration with Hammerstein.

Rodgers and Hart helmed such musicals as Babes in Arms and Pal Joey, in addition to the 1934 hit ballad "Blue Moon" from which the film gets its title. Rodgers and Hammerstein went on to create several hits themselves, with South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music among them.

In addition to this project, Richard Linklater is also working on a film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. The cast includes Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, and Paul Mescal, and is being filmed every couple of years over the course of 20 films. The Broadway revival recently won 4 Tony Awards.

Photo credit: Sabrina Lantos / Sony Pictures Classics