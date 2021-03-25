Looking for a New Theater Job? Check Out This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 3/25/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/25/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Creative: SEEKING SUBMISSIONS FOR BLOOM: A COLLECTION OF NEW QUEER VOICES

Stay True, an LGBTQ+ Theatre Company a small theatre company based in New York City seeks submissions for our first annual Bloom: A Collection Of New Queer Voices, In memory of Timothy Conigrave. The workshop will take place virtually over two weeks from May 31 - June 13, 2021. About the Process Playwrights will be paired with a director prior to the start of the workshop and will be asked to specify which type of presentational form would most aid them in moving to the next stage of develo... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Writing Through The Female Lens 8 Week Course

Write A One Act Play or Short Film With Dynamic, Three Dimensional Female Characters In 8 weeks Wednesdays 6-830pm EST Beginning April 14th On Zoom Learn how to create character conflict, compelling scene structure and the skill of cathartic storytelling so your finished piece is festival and contest worthy. By the end of this program, you will have... A Complete Short Piece With Worthy Heroes, Cathartic Storytelling and a Plot With No Holes. Having Produced or Published Work Is T... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development and Operations

BROADWAY BOUND KIDS Director of Development and Operations Broadway Bound Kids' Mission: Established in 2004, Broadway Bound Kids is a nonprofit providing a transformative and inclusive environment that inspires youth through performing arts education. We provide comprehensive interactive programs for Pre-K through 12th Grade in the performing arts that focus on enhancing technical skills, social emotional learning, confidence, connection, mindfulness, and creativity. Social justice is cen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Stages

Stages was founded in 1978 and has grown to become one of Houston's largest nonprofit performing arts organizations and the largest outside the downtown theater district, offering an average of 12 productions each season to more than 75,000 visitors. Artistic Director Kenn McLaughlin joined the company in 2001, serving as Managing Director for five years before becoming the theater's longest-tenured artistic leader. As part of a five-year strategic plan adopted during the 2015-2016 season, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

Development Associate 2021 Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre in Sarasota, FL is currently seeking an experienced Development Associate for a rapidly expanding development department. Florida Studio Theatre is working towards becoming a more anti-racist and inclusive theatre. FST is thus committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse world that it serves. Applicants from all populations and underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Company Manager Job Description Florida Studio Theatre, a fast-paced and dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Company Manager. FST is Sarasota's contemporary theatre, comprised of a village of five theatres located in the heart of Downtown, Sarasota. Florida Studio Theatre is working towards becoming a more anti-racist and inclusive theatre. FST is thus committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the divers... (more)

Internships - Creative: Nolia: A Hip Hopera Crew Intern Positions

Seeking interns for crew position on Nolia: A Hip Hopera Set Designer Lighting Designer Costume Designer Sound Designer Logline: Miriam, Jerico, and Violet Soja are members of a Black cult led by Kenny J, a power-hungry Black Nationalist. On the eve of his tribute parade, Jerico disappears and Miriam must choose-- to seek truth or believe the lies of a violent leader. Pays $100 plus travel reimbursement Rehearses: August 15th- September 25, 2021 Performs September-27- October 1, 2021... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Membership & Development Communications Coord

About The Shed In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to dance. We seek opportunities to collaborate with cultural peers and community organizations, work with like-minded partners, and provide unique spaces for private events. As an independent nonprofit that values invention, equity, a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Founding Producing Director

Brazen Light Theater Company: A new theater company, in development, that will launch in the 2021-2022 season. Currently being developed by the Artistic Director and Outreach Director, we are seeking to expand our leadership team to shape the company around our mission: To challenge ingrained prejudices through subversive theatrical productions and drama therapy outreach programs. We are seeking a Producing Director to assist in final development of the company structure and implementation of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Programming

Organization An international hub for Shakespeare scholarship and the study of the early modern period, the Folger Shakespeare Library (Folger) connects the 21st century with William Shakespeare's work, ideas, and times in which he lived. The Folger is dedicated to cultivating new audiences for a new world, with a renewed and revitalized commitment to connecting Shakespeare's stories to the world so that all visitors will find their stories reflected. The Folger creates lovers of Shakespeare a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Artistic Director

Organization The Public Theater of San Antonio (The Public) is San Antonio's largest producing theater, currently celebrating its 109th consecutive year of production. Its mission is to produce professional live theater that inspires, educates, and connects communities. The Public presents high-quality theatrical productions year-round and is an important artistic leader in the City of San Antonio's cultural landscape. Its stated goal is to be a 'Theater for All,' where residents of San Antoni... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Project Manager, Broadway & Theatrical

Hudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY The Project Manager represents HUDSON to clients and vendors and is responsible for selling, bidding, and managing projects through delivery and installation. The Project Manager works closely with designers and technical supervisors to achieve cli... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Estimator / Technical Analyst

Hudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. The Estimator/Technical Analyst reports to the head of Project Management and is responsible for estimating scenery and drapery budgets, expanding our vendor list, ordering materials for productions in conjunction with Engineering, placing job order... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Content Producer

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and scu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Classes

The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT) seeks a new Director of Classes to run The PIT's Comedy School. The Director of Classes is currently a remote work position but will likely become an in-person one dependent upon state and city reopening. Candidates should be based in the NYC area. Please send a resume and cover letter to submit@thepit-nyc.com. Duties include: Running The PIT's Comedy School and online classes. Maintaining and implementing access scholarships. Supervising C... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director and Production Designer

The Technical Director and Production Designer (TD/PD) is the principal designer (scenic, lighting, sound) of Quincy Community Theatre and has the daily responsibility for the supervision and implementation of all technical operation, including construction. This position also works with the building staff on facility issues. The TD/PD collaborates with the Artistic Director to uphold the artistic vision of the theatre and works closely with show directors and guest designers to execute the vi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Writing Opportunity: Creating A Crowd-Sourced Stage Play

Playdate, the first-ever online theatre company, is hosting their fourth virtual new work development conference. For this round, we will be creating a crowd-sourced stage play. Writers will be sent a concept breakdown that explains the physical space, stage picture, and basic details and it is up to the writer to create a micro play based on the outlined concept. Each micro play will have the opportunity to be chosen for the final piece and production with leading industry artists. The... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Director Of Marketing

ob Description POSITION: DIRECTOR OF MARKETING DEPARTMENT: MARKETING REPORTS TO: GENERAL MANAGER FLSA STATUS: EXEMPT Summary ASM Global, the world's leading venue management and services company, has an excellent and immediate opening for the position of Director of Marketing- ASM Global/ Capital One Hall. This individual will be responsible for leadership and creative development of the marketing and audience development team of Capital One Hall's performances, special e... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical & Operations Director

POSITION: TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONS DIRECTOR DEPARTMENT: PRODUCTION REPORTS TO: GENERAL MANAGER FLSA STATUS: EXEMPT Summary ASM Global, the world's leading venue management and services company, has an excellent and immediate opening for the position of Technical and Operations Director - ASM Global/ Capital One Hall. Under general direction of the General Manager the position serves as the Senior Production & Operations member of the facility and supervises all Back of Hous... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Clinical Assistant Professor of Dance, Jazz Dance Practices

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York, invites applications for a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dance with a specialization in Jazz dance practice. This is a full-time faculty (10 month), renewable term appointment, with an emphasis on teaching, undergraduate recruitment and artistic service. The ideal candidate will have an established/emerging reputation within the multifaceted world of Jazz dance, a student-centered inclusive pedagog... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Patron Services

Sixth & I is seeking a full-time Director of Patron Services, reporting to the Director of Operations, responsible for managing ticketing and front-of-house operations and teams for events and classes in our 800-seat venue and additional smaller spaces. Events include talks, concerts, comedy shows, live podcast recordings, along with educational classes, religious services, and private and life-cycle events. Position is nearly entirely late afternoon through evening and on weekends with the exce... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Associate

Digital Marketing Associate The Digital Marketing Associate is responsible for all areas of digital marketing including but not limited to: tracking success of digital campaigns via Google Analytics; creating and overseeing Google ad campaigns; social media; maintaining floridastudiotheatre.org, creating promotional eblasts; and creating promotional videos. Florida Studio Theatre is working towards becoming a more anti-racist and inclusive theatre. FST is thus committed to developing a w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Instructor of Dance, Department of Theatre and Music Theatre

Viterbo University's Theatre and Music Theatre Department, a growing, nationally recognized BFA/BA program with 90 active majors, invites applications for an Instructor of Theatre and Music Theatre, beginning August 2021. This position is part of the newly announced formation of our Conservatory for the Performing Arts; an initiative born of the belief that the world needs artists and storytellers now more than ever. Our goal is to cultivate artists grounded in the liberal arts with a strong sen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Manager for The Drama Book Shop

THE OPPORTUNITY: Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, the Drama Book Shop became an independent store in 1923. In 2011 the Drama Book Shop received a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. Secure in its reputation as the city's best source for theatrical works - it keeps 8,000 plays in stock - the shop has begun to nurture and sponsor them, as well. When a troupe with a musical that originated at Wesleyan University needed urban rehearsal space in 2002, it received carte blanche to convene ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Visiting Director

GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS DIRECTOR FOR 2021-2022 ACADEMIC YEAR Governors State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies invites applications for a visiting director position for the 2021-22 season. The undergraduate program in Theatre and Performance Studies (TAPS) provides students with an innovative and engaged approach to performance. Bridging theory with practice, the verbal with the visual, the major situates performance-from theatrical presentations proper t... (more)