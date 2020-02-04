Liza Minnelli Reveals She Is Ready For Her Next Acting Job
Stage and screen legend Liza Minnelli is ready for her next acting gig! In a recent interview with Variety, she chatting about wanting to act again. What will her next project be? "Whatever comes up. I've always been like that," she responded.
Minnelli also revealed that she will record her dad's favorite song, "Embraceable You," on Michael Feinstein's upcoming album- Gershwin Country. Minnelli also executive produced the album.
A Tony and Oscar winning Broadway, film and TV star, Liza Minnelli has appeared on Broadway in Flora, The Red Menace -- for which she won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical -- Liza, Chicago, The Act (another Tony win in 1978), The Rink, Victor / Victoria, Minnelli on Minnelli and Liza's at the Palace.
She also received a special Tony Award in 1978 She has appeared as herself on TV in Smash, THE VOICE UK, So You Think You Can Dance, The Apprentice and more, and she is also known for her portrayal of Lucille Austero in the comedy series Arrested Development.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
