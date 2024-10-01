Liza Minnelli Joins DRAG: THE MUSICAL as Producing Partner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DRAG: The Musical has added the legendary Liza Minnelli—an esteemed Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony (EGOT) winner—to its producing team. Recognized as one of the most iconic performers to ever grace the stage, Minnelli is making her Off-Broadway producing debut with this highly anticipated production, presented at The Shubert Organization's New World Stages in New York City.



While Minnelli has previously produced her own concerts, DRAG: The Musical represents her first venture into producing a full-length musical. "Kids! DRAG: The Musical is a work of art," she declares. "It's so brilliant that I had to join as a producer! Join me at every performance. Yes, EVERY PERFORMANCE!"



In this exciting endeavor Minnelli joins her exceptional producing partners Tomas Costanza, Scott Prisand and Matt Weaver (Prisand and Weaver are both known for Rock of Ages), alongside Tristan Schukraft (owner of LA's iconic gay bar, The Abbey). Susan Weaving of WME represents Minnelli and other members of the Production and Creative Teams. Additionally, Ms. Minnelli brings her own executive team, Stephen Roseberry (President), Jon Carrasco (EVP and Creative Director), and Nic Mendoza (COO) from Carrberry, as well as her Global media representative, Victoria Varela (President) of Varela Media.



Producers Matt Weaver and Scott Prisand are overjoyed to welcome Minnelli to the team. "Liza is the ultimate entertainer and having her join us feels like winning the EGOT lottery all over again," says Prisand. "Her enthusiasm for this project is contagious, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her bring that legendary sparkle to DRAG," adds Weaver.



Minnelli, who boasts four Tony Awards, an Oscar, a special "Legends" Grammy, two Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy, achieved her iconic EGOT status in 1990, solidifying her place as one of the entertainment industry's most accomplished performers. Renowned for her versatility and talent, she has garnered critical acclaim and built a devoted fan base across film, stage, and television, redefining what it means to be a "superstar" and earning admiration from peers and audiences alike.



Her celebrated film credits include starring in Martin Scorsese's New York, New York, the beloved romantic comedy Arthur, and the satirical sitcom "Arrested Development."



Written by superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck alongside her longtime musical collaborators, multi-platinum songwriter, Tomas Costanza, and chart-topping songstress Ashley Gordon. The production is directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff (Broadway: Falsettos, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Head Over Heels; TV: “So You Think You Can Dance”) and opens on Monday, October 21 at New World Stages.



The cast of DRAG: The Musical features Alaska Thunderf*ck as Kitty Galloway (through 1/11/25), Nick Adams as Alexis Gillmore, Bre Jackson as Dixie Coxworth, Eddie Korbich as Drunk Jerry, J. Elaine Marcos as Gloria Schmidt/Rita LaRitz, Jan Sport as Savannah St. James, Jujubee as The Tigress, Lagoona Bloo as Tuna Turner, Luxx Noir London as Popcorn, Nick Laughlin as Puss Puss DuBois, Remi Tuckman and Yair Keydar alternate the role of ten-year-old Brendan Hutchinson, and Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24) as the straight man Tom Hutchinson.



In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: no lip-synching allowed. Entertainment Weekly calls the production “drag at its best” and BroadwayWorld raves, “They hit the ball out of the park. Rowdy fun with the glamor of a Broadway musical.”



Last night's first performance was completely sold out, marking a major milestone for the production, which has broken records for the highest box office advance of any new musical to debut at New World Stages.