Liz Callaway Will Release Holiday Album 'Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas'

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway will release her new holiday album 'Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas,' on Friday, December 4, 2020.

The album will be available on Amazon.com, LizCallaway.com, as well as all digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music.

Thinking of recording a holiday single during the pandemic, Liz turned to social media for suggestions. As the song recommendations piled up, she began to realize that it wasn't a single - she felt the need to create an entire acoustic album to spread warmth for the holiday season. Turning to her neighbor Peter Calo, a renowned guitarist and producer, who has worked with Carly Simon for years, she set about creating "Comfort and Joy" under a tight three-week deadline and the restrictions of the pandemic.

The album features ten tracks ranging from traditional carols to newer Christmas classics (including songs written by Sara Bareilles, and her sister Ann Hampton Callaway), and features a guest vocal from Grammy nominee Jann Klose.

Track Listing:

Merry Christmas Darling Hard Candy Christmas Walking in the Air (Theme from The Snowman) [featuring Jann Klose] God Bless My Family God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen / Carol of the Bells Love is Christmas Christmas Eve (Could Not Ask for More) Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas O Holy Night Christmas Time is Here

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis. Liz has seven solo recordings including The Essential Liz Callaway, and has released a string of singles including the recent "The Morning After".

