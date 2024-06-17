Listen to Broadway Stars in Audio Series DOES THIS MURDER MAKE ME LOOK GAY?; First Episode Out Now

The podcast chronicles the gay life—and even gayer death—of Vandy Monroe III, a D-list movie director.

By: Jun. 17, 2024

Ninth Planet Audio and iHeartMedia’s Outspoken Podcast Network have released the first episode of the new scripted podcast, “Does This Murder Make Me Look Gay?!” created by Ted Malawer, co-writer of Amazon Prime Video’s No. 1 worldwide hit, RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE. 

The podcast chronicles the gay life—and even gayer death—of Vandy Monroe III, a D-list movie director who invites his BFFs (aka his mortal enemies) to his ivy-covered mansion in the country. His weekend quickly goes awry, opening up a “who-done-it” case unlike you have ever seen before.

The show features an all-star cast (consisting of many Broadway names) including Michael Urie, Frankie Grande, Douglas Sills, Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Freeman, Brad Oscar, Robin de Jesús, Lea DeLaria, Sean Patrick Doyle, Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga, Nathan Lee Graham, and Kate McKinnon, among others. 

Listen to the first episode below! 

 




