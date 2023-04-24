Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Zoe Wanamaker Talks Broadway, the West End, and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Apr. 24, 2023  

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This episode features Zoe Wanamaker!

In this episode, actress Zoe Wanamker describes the difference between starring in a play on Broadway vs. the West End, and how her American family came to be considered British theater royalty. Zoe also discusses why, of all her work, she will always be most recognized for her role in Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone.

Zoe is an actress with a multitude of Film, TV, and Theatre credits to her name. Theatre: Zoë is a 2-time Olivier Award winner, and 9-time nominee, for her work on the West End including: Once in a Lifetime (Olivier Award - Best Actress in a Revival), The Time of Your Life, Twelfth Night, Mother Courage and her Children, Othello, The Crucible, Electra (Olivier Award - Best Actress), Boston Marriage. She has also received 4 Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for her work on Broadway in Piaf, Loot, Electra, and Awake and Sing! (won a special Drama Desk award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance). Additional West End credits include: The Devil's Disciple, Ivanov, Wild Oats; or, The Strolling Gentleman, The Taming of the Shrew, Captain Swing, Piaf, Mrs. Klein, Dead Funny, The Glass Menagerie, All My Sons, All On Her Own and Harlequinade, The Birthday Party, Constellations. She has worked extensively with the Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre, as well as other regional productions including: Cabaret, Much Ado About Nothing, Kiss Me Kate, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Crucible, The Last Yankee, The Old Neighbourhood, His Girl Friday, The Rose Tattoo, Much Ado About Nothing, The Cherry Orchard, Stevie, Elegy, and Two Ladies. TV: Zoë is most known for her British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Award nominated work on "Love Hurts" (Tessa Piggot) and "Prime Suspect" (Moyra Henson), in addition to other television work on "My Family" (Susan Harper), "Doctor Who" (Cassandra), "Brittania" (Queen Antedia), and "Shadow and Bone" (Baghra). Other TV credits include: "Edge of Darkness," "Paradise Postponed," "Once in a Life Time," "Agatha Christie's Poirot" (Ariadne Oliver), and "Mr. Selfridge," Film: Zoë received a BAFTA nomination for her role as Ada Leverson in Wilde. She has also starred in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (Madame Hooch), Five Children and It (Martha), It's a Wonderful Afterlife (Mrs. Goldman), and My Week with Marilyn (Paula Strasberg).
