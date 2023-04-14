Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Will THE PREACHER'S WIFE Make it to Broadway? Tituss Burgess Teases Transfer

The world premiere of The Preacher's Wife will be presented May 11 - June 9, 2024 at Alliance Theatre. 

Apr. 14, 2023  

Tituss Burgess recently appeared on The Randy Rainbow podcast, discussing a Broadway transfer of his musical The Preacher's Wife, and more.

Listen below!

Inspired by the beloved blockbuster film, THE PREACHER'S WIFE is a stirring new musical about the power of hope. Featuring an original, gospel-infused score by actor, comedian, and writer Tituss Burgess (TV's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and a book by Burgess and actress, producer, and writer Azie Dungey (TV's Harlem), THE PREACHER'S WIFE is a can't-miss theatrical celebration of family and faith.




