Listen: Nick Cartell Releases New Single 'It All Fades Away'

Nick Cartell – currently starring as Jean Valjean on the national tour of Les Misérables – has released “It All Fades Away,” the new single from his upcoming album A Thousand Spotlights – today, Friday, June 28. The rousing love song was written by Jason Robert Brown for the musical The Bridges of Madison County. A Thousand Spotlights, featuring a delightfully diverse mix of Broadway standards and movie classics and boasting a full orchestra, will be available on CD and in streaming and digital platforms on Friday, July 26. A Thousand Spotlights is produced by Brian Eads and Wayne Haun, who also provide orchestrations, with Nick Cartell and Christine Cartell serving as executive producers.

Listen below!



Nick Cartell will celebrate A Thousand Spotlights with a special concert at 54 Below on Sunday, July 14 at 7:00 PM, featuring special guests Phoenix Best (Teeth, Dear Evan Hansen) and Casey Likes (Back to the Future, Almost Famous). The event will also be available as a livestream. Tickets are available HERE.



A Thousand Spotlights features beloved Disney classics that range from the 1950s (a lush “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes,” from Cinderella), to the 1980s (the jubilant “Why Should I Worry?” from Oliver & Company), and the 1990s (a tender “You’ll Be in My Heart,” from Tarzan, with a special guest appearance by Cartell’s young daughter). Other musical highlights include selections from the great American songbook (Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies”) and contemporary Hollywood (Pasek and Paul’s “Never Enough,” from The Greatest Showman). Musical theater is represented by a slyly swinging “On the Street Where You Live” from My Fair Lady, “Music of the Night” from The Phantom of the Opera, and the Les Misérables ballad “Bring Him Home,” which Cartell stops the show with every night.



Nick Cartell was seen on Broadway in Paramour, the first musical produced by Cirque du Soleil, where he was a standby for and performed the three male lead roles. He also appeared in the musical Scandalous, written by NBC TV “Today” host Kathie Lee Gifford, and can be heard on the Original Broadway Cast Recording. Nick made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-nominated 2012 revival of Jesus Christ Superstar, understudying and performing the roles of Jesus Christ, Judas Iscariot and the High Priest Annas. He has also toured the U.S. and Canada in The Phantom of the Opera.



​​​Nick has sung with the South Coast Symphony, the Phoenix Symphony and as a member of the critically acclaimed group The Broadway Boys. In March 2019, he performed his first solo show, Bringing It Home, to a sold-out room at 54 Below. A graduate of Arizona State University with a BFA in Theatre, Nick enjoyed a brief stint in Japan performing with a certain famous Mouse. While there he met his incredible wife, actress/singer Christine Cartell. Together, they produce Broadway Fights Ovarian Cancer, a benefit concert raising funds and awareness for Ovarian Cancer research. Nick and Christine's best collaboration to date is their little girl. Follow Nick on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more updates and adventures.

Nick Cartell “A Thousand Spotlights” – Track List



1. Blue Skies (Irving Berlin)

2. A Dream Is a Dream Your Heart Makes (Mack David, All Hoffman, and Jerry Livingston, from Cinderella)

3. It All Fades Away (Jason Robert Brown, from The Bridges of Madison County)

4. On the Street Where You Live (Frederick Loewe and Alan Jay Lerner, from My Fair Lady)

5. Why Should I Worry? (Dan Hartman and Charlie Midnight, from Oliver & Company)

6. Never Enough (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, from The Greatest Showman)

7. You’ll Be in My Heart (Phil Collins, from Tarzan)

8. Music of the Night (Andrew Lloyd Webber, Charles Hart, and Richard Stilgoe, from The Phantom of the Opera)

9. Bring Him Home (Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil, from Les Misérables)

