Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, TV Producer Jennifer Todd

Today's episode features movie producer Jennifer Todd, who has partnered with Hamilton's Tommy Kail on a new TV company with 20th Century Fox. Her next project is the filmed version of Come From Away.

"When I was producing our first Oscars show, Moana was nominated and Tommy [Kail] came to help Lin[-Manuel Miranda] with the big production number. And how do you not fall in love wit Tommy?" she laughed. "He had a television deal already... and 20th wanted him to have an even bigger TV company, so he was looking for a partner and called me!"

"Unfortunately because of COVID, a lot f his his theatre stuff hasn't been happening, but because of it I've gotten to have a lot of Zoom time with him and we've gotten a lot of stuff going."

Listen to the full interview for all of the info on her latest projects below! Jennifer Todd has been a film and television producer for over 20 years, and some of her notable credits include THE WAY BACK (2020), ALICE IN WONDERLAND and ALICE THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS, ACROSS THE UNIVERSE, MEMENTO, and the AUSTIN POWERS franchise. In 2017 and 2018, Jennifer produced the 89th and 90th Annual Academy Awards with Michael DeLuca for ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. She currently serves as an Academy Governor representing the Producers Branch. Jennifer is currently producing films under her banner, Jennifer Todd Pictures, with a first-look feature deal at MGM. She is partnered with director Thomas Kail (FOSSE/VERDON, HAMILTON) in television, under an overall deal with Walt Disney Television Studios. She also currently serves as an Executive Producer on the Showtime series CITY ON A HILL. Prolific in both independent and studio films as well as television, Jennifer has been nominated for three Emmys, two Golden Globes, and the PGA David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Longform Television. She has won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Picture, Women In Film's Lucy Award, The Glaad Media Award and a People's Choice Award. From 2012 to 2018, Jennifer served as the President of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's production company Pearl Street Films, where she produced LIVE BY NIGHT for Warner Bros., which Affleck directed and starred in. She also served as an Executive Producer on JASON BOURNE in 2016. Additionally, Jennifer was an Executive Producer on HBO's PROJECT GREENLIGHT, as well as the series INCORPORATED for the Syfy channel. Some of Jennifer's other credits include CELESTE AND JESSE FOREVER, MUST LOVE DOGS, PRIME, BOILER ROOM, NOW AND THEN, and the HBO film IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK II.