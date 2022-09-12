Listen: Jeffrey Richman Talks His Career, Friendship With Patti LuPone, and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

This week's guest is Jeffrey Richman, who talked about his friendship with Patti LuPone, his career, the show Uncoupled, and more.

"She's truly been my best friend for 47 years, since the summer of 1977," Richman said of LuPone. "We just met, and it's never happened to me like that before, and we just became inseparable. And we never weren't as close as we are today."

"She was living with me when she got Evita," he revealed. "Evita had already been a production in London and they were casting the American company, and she was practicing her three songs she was going to sing in my house."

Jeffrey Richman is currently the Co-Creator and Executive Producer of the new Netflix series "Uncoupled." Prior to that, he was an Executive Producer of "Modern Family" for ten seasons, earning five Emmy Awards (including one for Outstanding Script), three Writers Guild Awards, three Producers Guild Awards, and a Golden Globe for Best Comedy. He has served as Executive or Co-Executive Producer on "Wings", "Frasier" (another Emmy Award for Best Comedy), "Stark Raving Mad", "Charlie Lawrence" (Creator), "Jake in Progress", "Stacked", "Rules of Engagement", "Desperate Housewives" and "Back to You." He also received an Emmy nomination for writing the 82nd Annual Academy Awards with hosts Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin.