Listen: Jared Grimes Talks FUNNY GIRL and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Today's episode features Jared Grimes, who currently plays the role of "Eddie Ryan" in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

"I self-taped maybe a couple weeks before, and I didn't think anything of it," he said. "I think that was one of the first auditions for a project that I had via self-tape for theatre."

He talked about the self-tape process, stating, "It was maybe two scenes, because the choreographer on the show was one of my mentors growing up," he said. "I think that they were like 'I think he's got it figured out with the dance stuff.'"

Tony-Nominated Jared Grimes! is a true quadruple threat having starred on Broadway and Film/TV as an actor, singer, dancer and choreographer. He has danced alongside Wynton Marsalis, Gregory Hines, Ben Vereen, Jerry Lewis, Fayard Nicholas and also performed for Barack Obama and Ted Kennedy at the Kennedy Center. Grimes has toured with Musical legend, Mariah Carey, under the choreography of Marty Kudelka, and danced for artists such as Common, Salt-n-Pepa, Envogue, Busta Rhymes and the Roots.

Jared made his choreography debut in Cirque du Soleil's, Banana Shpeel off-Broadway, choreographed commercials for Chilis and also assisted choreography with Kristin Denehy for Macy's popular Kids Bop commercial.

In the world of acting, Jared is known for his recurring role of "Adrian" on NBC's hit show Manifest. He performed the lead role of "Jackson" in the Annapurna feature film SWING KIDS and Sammy Davis Jr.'s "Birth of the Blues" on Michael Feinstein's American Songbook for PBS. Other film credits include Paramount's, "The Marc Pease Experience", starring Ben Stiller, New Line Cinema's "Little Manhattan" and Elevation Filmwork's' "First Born," starring Elizabeth Shue.

In 2014, he won the prestigious Astaire Award for Outstanding Male Performer in the Broadway show After Midnight. Jared plays the role of "Eddie Ryan" in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.