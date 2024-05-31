Listen: ILLINOISE Original Broadway Cast Recording is Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The original Broadway Cast Recording of Illinoise: A New Musical is available today, May 31, on all digital platforms. A date for the physical album release has not been announced at this time.

Listen to the full album below:

The new work features music and lyrics by Sufjan Stevens based on his album Illinois, a book by Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Justin Peck (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Carousel) and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview, Marys Seacole), and direction and choreography by Peck.

Illinoise Track List

ACT I

1. Three Stars (or, Concerning the UFO Sighting near Highland, Illinois)

2. The Long Hike

3. Come On! Feel the Illinoise!

4. Jacksonville

5. Zombies

6. John Wayne Gacy, Jr.

7. The Man of Metropolis

ACT II

8. Decatur

9. Chicago

10. To the Workers of the Rock River Valley Region, I Have an Idea Concerning Your Predicament

11. Casimir Pulaski Day

12. Prairie Fire That Wanders About

13. The Predatory Wasp of the Palisades Is Out to Get Us!

14. In This Temple, as in the Hearts of Man for Whom He Saved the Earth

15. The Seer’s Tower

ACT III

16. Chicago (Reprise)

17. The Tallest Man, the Broadest Shoulders

18. Epilogue

Ahout Illinoise

Illinoise moved to Broadway in April of this year, direct from two critically acclaimed sold-out productions at the Park Avenue Armory and Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Sufjan Stevens’ beloved classic features live music and vocals, choreography, and narratives centering on self-exploration and community set to the entirety of Stevens’ album. Its songs—with new arrangements by composer, pianist, and frequent Stevens collaborator Timo Andres, a Nonesuch artist, and Music Supervision and Direction by Nathan Koci—range in style from DIY folk and indie rock to marching band and ambient electronics, performed by a live band and vocalists.



The album’s band includes Elijah Lyons, Shara Nova, Tasha Viets-Vanlear, Christina Courtin, Sean Peter Forte, Domenica Fossati, Daniel Freedman, Kathy Halvorson, Nathan Koci, Eleonore Oppenheim, Brett Parnell, Brandon Ridenour, Kyra Sims, and Jessica Tsang.



Sufjan Stevens’ acclaimed 2005 concept album Illinois enjoys cult status for its lush orchestrations and wildly inventive portrayal of the state’s people, landscapes, and history, complete with UFOs, zombies, and predatory wasps. This musically ambitious work, which weaves together cinematic orchestral anthems, jazz riffs, and other musical influences, leads audiences on a mighty journey through the American heartland, from campfire storytelling to the edges of the cosmos.



In addition to Stevens, Peck, Drury, and Andres, the creative team includes Music Director and Supervisor Nathan Koci, Scenic Designer Adam Rigg, Lighting Designer Brandon Stirling Baker, Costume Designers Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung, Sound Designer Garth MacAleavey, Mask Designer Julian Crouch, Associate Director and Choreographer Adriana Pierce, Associate Music Director Sean Peter Forte, Production Stage Manager Christopher R. Munnell., Company Manager Tyler Siems, Production Management by Aurora Productions and Brian Freeland, General Manager and Executive Producer TT Partners.



The Broadway cast of Illinoise includes Yesenia Ayala (film West Side Story, on Broadway in West Side Story), Kara Chan (Twyla Tharp Dance, Pam Tanowitz Dance), Ben Cook (film West Side Story, on Broadway in West Side Story), Gaby Diaz (winner of So You Think You Can Dance, films Maestro, West Side Story, and Tick, Tick… BOOM!), Jeanette Delgado (Miami City Ballet, West Side Story film), Carlos Falú (West Side Story film), Christine Flores (Dance Heginbotham, Pam Tanowitz Dance), Jada German (Twyla Tharp Dance, Metropolitan Opera), Zachary Gonder (Carmen at Lyric Opera, Pam Tanowitz Dance), Rachel Lockhart (Juilliard’s Choreographic Honors program, Jacob’s Pillow), Brandt Martinez (Aladdin), Dario Natarelli (New York City Center Encores!, Maestro film), Tyrone Reese (Juilliard School), Craig Salstein (American Ballet Theatre, associate choreographer for West Side Story and Maestro films, Carousel on Broadway), Ahmad Simmons (Fosse/Verdon on FX, Hadestown), Byron Tittle (Dorrance Dance, In the Heights film), Ricky Ubeda (winner of So You Think You Can Dance Season 11, FX’s Fosse/Verdon), Alejandro Vargas (Juilliard School) and Manny Houston, Tanner Porter, and Becca Stevens.



The album is produced by Dean Sharenow, Timo Andres, Nathan Koci, Garth MacAleavey, and executive produced by Orin Wolf and Nate Koch. It was edited, mixed, and mastered by Dean Sharenow at Steel Cut Audio and Garth MacAleavey served as recording engineer.



Illinoise is produced by Orin Wolf, Seaview, John Styles, and David Binder and executive produced by Nate Koch and TT Partners. It is co-produced by Emily Blavatnik, Susan Rose, ArKtype/Thomas O. Kriegsmann, David F. Schwartz, Patrick Catullo, Jon B. Platt, Diamond & Melvin, Nelson & Tao, Ruth Hendel, Elysabeth Kleinhans, Ted & Mary Jo Shen, Putnam & Thau, Chase & F.K.R., GJJJM Productions, Steve & Leticia Trauber, Tim Forbes, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, Park Avenue Armory, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, and the Fisher Center at Bard.



Illinoise was originally developed, produced and premiered at the Fisher Center at Bard. Illinoise is a co-commission of the Fisher Center at Bard, Park Avenue Armory, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Southbank Centre, TO Live, and the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC).