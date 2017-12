Lindsay Lohan Wants to Star in MEAN GIRLS Movie Sequel

With fans of MEAN GIRLS eagerly awaiting the Broadway premiere of the musical stage adaptation this Spring, Lindsay Lohan, star of the 2004 original film tells Eonline that she'd like to star in a big screen sequel.

"'Mean Girls 2,' the movie, this is the importance," Lohan told E! "We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back!" She went on to tease that she's ready to begin talks with the film's creator, Tina Fey. "I'm here in New York, so Tina Fey better be hiding, or I'm going to find her, and Lorne Michaels. I know where his desk is." Lohan also mused what her character, Cady Heron would be up to in 2017, offering. "I'm thinking she's been living in AFRICA and adopts children, very Madonna."