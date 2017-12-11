Lindsay Lohan Wants to Star in MEAN GIRLS Movie Sequel
With fans of MEAN GIRLS eagerly awaiting the Broadway premiere of the musical stage adaptation this Spring, Lindsay Lohan, star of the 2004 original film tells Eonline that she'd like to star in a big screen sequel.
"'Mean Girls 2,' the movie, this is the importance," Lohan told E! "We need Rachel McAdams! We need the whole cast back!" She went on to tease that she's ready to begin talks with the film's creator, Tina Fey. "I'm here in New York, so Tina Fey better be hiding, or I'm going to find her, and Lorne Michaels. I know where his desk is." Lohan also mused what her character, Cady Heron would be up to in 2017, offering. "I'm thinking she's been living in AFRICA and adopts children, very Madonna."
Read the article in full here.
MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the Paramount Pictures film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond ("30 Rock," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"); and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin (LEGALLY BLONDE). Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (THE BOOK OF MORMON, SOMETHING ROTTEN!) directs and choreographs.
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But, when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.