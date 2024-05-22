Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 to Present World Premiere of SIX CHARACTERS By Phillip Howze

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present the world premiere of SIX CHARACTERS by Phillip Howze, directed by Dustin Wills, which will begin performances Saturday, July 13 through Sunday, August 25 at the Claire Tow Theater. Opening night is Monday, July 29.

SIX CHARACTERS will feature CG, Will Cobbs, Seven F. B. Duncombe, Claudia Logan, Julian Robertson, and Seret Scott.

When some trifling citizens storm a renowned cultural center where they're not meant to be, all hell breaks loose. Wigs go flying. Wounds get opened. An archive explodes. Will the audience make it out alive? Abolition takes on fresh meaning in SIX CHARACTERS, Phillip Howze's new play on power, belonging, and the institutions we build.

SIX CHARACTERS will have sets by Dustin Wills, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Masha Tsimring, and sound by Christopher Darbassie. Victoria Whooper will be the Stage Manager.

PHILLIP HOWZE

(Playwright) is a writer and theater maker whose plays include Frontieres Sans Frontieres and Self Portraits. His work has been supported by The Bushwick Starr, Clubbed Thumb, Jerome Foundation, MAP Fund, NYTW, PRELUDE Festival, Public Theater/NYSF, San Francisco Playhouse, Signature, Sundance Institute Theatre Lab, among others. A graduate of Yale School of Drama, he's currently writing new play commissions for the American Repertory Theater, Playwrights Horizons and Lincoln Center Theater. He is a trustee at BRIC Arts-Media in Brooklyn and is the Associate Senior Lecturer in Theater, Dance & Media at Harvard University.

DUSTIN WILLS

(Director). Upcoming productions include Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro with Anthony Roth Costanzo (Little Island), Jeremy O. Harris' A Boy's Company Presents: Tell Me If I'm Hurting You. Recent productions include Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin (Heartbeat Opera), Hansol Jung's Wolf Play (2023 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Direction and Production), John J. Caswell Jr.'s Wet Brain (Playwrights Horizons/MCC), Kate Tarker's Montag (Soho Rep). Dustin has devised new work with Teatro L'Arciliuto in Rome, created large-scale puppetry pageants with Creative Action and trained with Augusto Boal in Theatre of the Oppressed legislative performance. He is a 2023 Obie Award winner, SDCF Callaway Award finalist, Princess Grace Award recipient, a Drama League alum, and a Boris Sagal directing fellow.

In addition to SIX CHARACTERS, Lincoln Center Theater's current season includes Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya, featuring a new translation by Heidi Schreck and direction by Lila Neugebauer, running through Sunday, June 16 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; The Keep Going Songs by Abigail and Shaun Bengson, directed by Caitlin Sullivan, running through Sunday, May 26 at the Claire Tow Theater. This Fall, LCT will present the world premiere of MCNEAL, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Bartlett Sher, and starring Robert Downey Jr. in his Broadway debut, which will open on Monday, September 30 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as additional productions in LCT's 40th Anniversary season to be announced.