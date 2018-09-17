Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits TINA in the West End

Sep. 17, 2018  

Lin-Manuel Miranda went to see Tina in the West End last night, September 16, and had nothing but positive things to say about the production, and his pal Adrienne Warren.

"With all due respect to Harry Potter down the road ... the greatest magical feat of Transfiguration on the West End is taking place at the Aldwych theater, where [Warren] BECOMES Tina Turner, in front of us," he raved.

TINA, a new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner just opened at the Aldwych Theatre and is currently booking to 20 October 2018. Directed byPhyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hallwith Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision byNicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The cast comprises Adrienne Warren who plays the title role, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Ike Turner,Madeline Appiah as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Jenny Fitzpatrick as the alternate Tina, Lorna Gayle asTina's Grandmother GG, Tom Godwin as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten,Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Aisha Jawando as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Natey Jones as Tina's father Richard Bullock and Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Gerard McCarthyas record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach and Ryan O'Donnell as Tina's Manager Roger Davies.

