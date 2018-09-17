Lin-Manuel Miranda Visits TINA in the West End

Lin-Manuel Miranda went to see Tina in the West End last night, September 16, and had nothing but positive things to say about the production, and his pal Adrienne Warren.

"With all due respect to Harry Potter down the road ... the greatest magical feat of Transfiguration on the West End is taking place at the Aldwych theater, where [Warren] BECOMES Tina Turner, in front of us," he raved.

Saw @TinaTheMusical with my friend @doublemacc Carlos Miranda, of the London Mirandas, no relation.

There's a moment. It is a capella. We see it happen, we hear the VOICE emerge.

Bravo to @KatoriHall for crafting this transfiguration and bravo to @adriennelwarren for...hold up - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 17, 2018

FIRST of all (he said in the third tweet, jeez) my friend @holdsbrooksmyth plays Ike Turner.

Kobna is IN MARY POPPINS RETURNS WITH ME. I SPENT *MONTHS* WITH HIM. I DIDN'T RECOGNIZE HIM til I saw him backstage.

(So that's TWO acts of Transfiguration, bravo mate) pic.twitter.com/9ZLmRRgsEi - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 17, 2018

Hey, you're probably wondering why I looked teary-eyed in that that last pic. Oh, it's because I broke down sobbing like a big dumb proud dad when I finally hugged my friend @adriennelwarren. This is me trying to get it together. pic.twitter.com/WuoHnuP7yr - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 17, 2018

May I add, a big dumb proud dad who has NOTHING to do with the transfiguration @adriennelwarren is achieving onstage nightly, but has had a firsthand glimpse of Adrienne's work ethic & talent & heart, understands the cost of what he's seeing, and broke down crying all the same - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 17, 2018

(And big dumb proud dads get to brag, so indulge me when I brag for the rest of my life that @adriennelwarren had her Broadway debut in a show I helped write, & in another fictional universe the Jackson Squad is SCREAMING It's All Happening for her) - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 17, 2018

Anyway. Thanks @TinaTheMusical, for the thrilling transfigurations in your show. @adriennelwarren, you're magic. - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 17, 2018

TINA, a new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner just opened at the Aldwych Theatre and is currently booking to 20 October 2018. Directed byPhyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hallwith Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision byNicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The cast comprises Adrienne Warren who plays the title role, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Ike Turner,Madeline Appiah as Tina's mother Zelma Bullock, Jenny Fitzpatrick as the alternate Tina, Lorna Gayle asTina's Grandmother GG, Tom Godwin as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten,Francesca Jackson as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Aisha Jawando as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Natey Jones as Tina's father Richard Bullock and Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Gerard McCarthyas record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach and Ryan O'Donnell as Tina's Manager Roger Davies.

