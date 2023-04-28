Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, and More Will Be Featured at The Public's Gala On The Green

The Public Theater has announced that The Public's Annual Gala, GALA ON THE GREEN, will take place on Monday, June 12 at The Delacorte Theater during the Free Shakespeare in the Park's run of HAMLET. The unique, one-night-only celebration on the lawn outside of The Delacorte Theater in Central Park will feature appearances by Tony Award nominee Christopher Jackson and Pulitzer Prize, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. This year's program celebrates "the greatest city in the world" under the stars of Central Park, with additional guest performers to be announced at a later date. The evening will also include a sneak peek of The Public's 2023-2024 Astor Place season.

This year's annual event will be hosted by Gala Co-Chairs Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Jay Meredith Stein, and Reginald Van Lee. The Gala Benefit Committee includes Ursula Burns, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Agnes Gund, Mellody Hobson & George Lucas, Carol Sutton Lewis & William M. Lewis, Jr.,Elyse & Michael Newhouse, Holly Peterson, Paula Scher, Jeffrey Seller, Anna Deavere Smith, and the Alice L. Walton Foundation.

This year, The Public honors Darren Walker, President, and the Ford Foundation, a global philanthropy that has distributed billions of dollars over the last eight decades to reduce inequality in communities worldwide. Walker and the Ford Foundation's ongoing support of The Public enables the theater to continue to produce new work season after season.

"Darren Walker is a towering figure in American philanthropy, a man who has helped redefine philanthropy as justice rather than charity," shared Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. "His exemplary leadership of the foundation field during the COVID-19 crisis, his commitment to creating a more equal and just America, and his deep wisdom have been a beacon for all of us. He is also one of my most-trusted personal advisors; there is no one I turn to with more frequency for the resolving of moral dilemmas. We are proud to honor him at this year's annual gala."

The event will also honor Marlla Torres, community member of the Hunts Point Alliance for Children, with The Public's annual Community Leadership Award. Torres serves as the Family & School Partnership Coordinator for LION Charter School, a close partner of Hunts Point Alliance for Children and the Hunts Point Children's Shakespeare Ensemble, and uses her position as both a parent and a community partner to recruit other families and advocate for Hunts Point programming.

"Marlla Torres is a wonderful leader at the Hunts Point Alliance for Children, our partner in creating and guiding the Hunts Point Children's Shakespeare Ensemble," said Eustis. "Her brilliant leadership and advocacy makes our program possible; HPCSE introduces young people to all the ways that theater and Shakespeare can impact their lives."

"There is nothing like congregating under the stars at The Delacorte," said Board Chair and Gala Co-Chair Luis A. Miranda Jr. "This year's gala celebration will be no exception thanks in large part to our incredible co-chairs, benefit committee members, guests, and deserving honorees. This city's tireless commitment to this beloved, creative community has left an indelible mark on this institution. I look forward to toasting the myriad accomplishments of the past while simultaneously looking toward a prosperous future telling diverse stories together for many, many years to come."

The June Gala will kick off with a cocktail hour at 6:00 p.m. in Central Park outside The Delacorte Theater, followed by a three-course dinner beginning at 7:00 p.m. Musical performances will take place throughout cocktails and dinner. In the event of inclement weather on Monday, June 12, the Annual Gala will take place on Tuesday, June 13. Performances of HAMLET will not take place on either evening.

Gala tickets start at $750 and are available by calling 212.539.8634, online at publictheater.org/gala23, or via email at gala@publictheater.org. Proceeds from the Gala will help support The Public's mission of providing a home for artists who give voice to the pressing issues of our time, provide free and affordable access to thousands of New Yorkers with Free Shakespeare in the Park and other groundbreaking works, and strengthen the vital relationship between our artists and audiences.

In 2018, The Public Theater, in partnership with Central Park Conservancy and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation, began embarking on a much-needed revitalization of the 61-year-old Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The plan-a major investment in outdoor cultural space as part of New York's economic recovery-will dramatically improve the home of Free Shakespeare in the Park, addressing critical infrastructure, accessibility, and theatrical needs. The key approved design includes accessible and comfortable space for audiences and artists with disabilities, streamlined backstage operations and improved comfort for cast and crew, a revitalized exterior for a more dynamic aesthetic experience, a focus on resilience and sustainability, and lighting improvements, among other benefits. Initial construction began this past fall and will continue following HAMLET. Additional details, including production plans for the upcoming 2024 Free Shakespeare in the Park season, will be announced at a later date. For more information on The Delacorte's revitalization, visit publictheater.org.

