Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast

Kimberly Akimbo is running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look Photo 3 Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look
Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast

What makes a Tony-winning Best Musical? In the case of Kimberly Akimbo, an exceptional book, outstanding score and of course, a sublime cast. One of those cast members is Olivia Elease Hardy, who plays Delia.

Below, check out the next episode of Olivia's vlog, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Lights, Camera, Anagrams!', Olivia checks in with more of her co-stars, Alli Mauzey and Tony Winner Victoria Clark, to ask the hard-hitting questions sent in by fans!

Prior to the off-Broadway production of Kimberly Akimbo, Olivia toured with the First national Tour of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical as 'Duckling Donna.' Kimberly Akimbo is Olivia’s second professional show and her Broadway debut. Originally from Southern New Jersey, Olivia attended the University of Michigan to earn her BFA in Musical Theatre.






RELATED STORIES

1
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Photo
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast

In this episode of 'Lights, Camera, Anagrams!', Olivia Elease Hardy asks her Kimberly Akimbo co-stars the hard-hitting questions sent in by fans!

2
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Ton Photo
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Gets Ready for the Tonys

In this video, check out the premiere of Olivia Elease Hardy's vlog, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Lights, Camera, Anagrams!', the cast of Kimberly Akimbo gets ready for the Tony Awards!

3
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram! Photo
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Celebrates Its Tony Victory With An Anagram!

Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of the five 2023 Tony Awards including Best Musical. In their return to the stage following their Tony victory, the company celebrated with a very special anagram! See the video!

4
Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for Best Musical Photo
Video: LaChanze Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Musical'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Kimberly Akimbo, currently running at the Booth Theatre, took home a Tony Award for 'Best Musical'. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, producer LaChanze checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Kimberly Akimbo Second Time Pouch Kimberly Akimbo Second Time Pouch
Kimberly Akimbo Logo Mug Kimberly Akimbo Logo Mug
Kimberly Akimbo Logo Keychain Kimberly Akimbo Logo Keychain
Kimberly Akimbo Keyart Magnet Kimberly Akimbo Keyart Magnet

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle DazzleVideo: New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to DisneylandVideo: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland
Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los AngelesVideo: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELSVideo: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS

Videos

Video: Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer Video Video: Watch Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Movie Trailer
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
CAMELOT

Recommended For You