Leslie Odom, Jr. Debuts Music Video for 'Go Crazy'
Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. has just unveiled the music video for "Go Crazy." Watch the video below...
The track is off the singer's third full-length album and first of original material, Mr, which was released in November 2019 via S-Curve Records/BMG and is now available for purchase on vinyl exclusively at Barnes & Noble here. Directed by Sarah McColgan, the upbeat video finds Leslie captivated by his muse, and letting their magnetic energy guide them together in harmony.
Most recently Leslie performed "Go Crazy" on NBC's New Year's Eve 2020 . He also played two tracks off his Mr album on NBC's A Little Late with Lilly Singh - "Go Crazy" and "Cold." Catch Leslie perform "Go Crazy" March 3 on NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show as well. This spring Leslie will hit the road for his 2020 "Stronger Magic Tour," which kicks off March 7 in Los Angeles, hitting cities such as Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York, Portland, Chicago, Detroit & Boston. Full tour routing below. For further details and ticketing information: http://www.leslieodomjr.com/.
Leslie Odom, Jr. Stronger Magic Tour 2020 Dates
March 7, 2020
Los Angeles, CA
El Rey Theatre
March 8, 2020
Las Vegas, NV
House of Blues
March 12, 2020
San Francisco, CA
August Hall
March 14, 2020
Portland, OR
Hawthorne Theatre
March 15, 2020
Seattle, WA
Neptune Theatre
March 17, 2020
Minneapolis, MN
Fine Line Music Cage
March 18, 2020
Chicago, IL
House of Blues - Chicago
March 20, 2020
Detroit, MI
El Club
March 22, 2020
Toronto, Ontario
The Mod Club Theatre
March 23, 2020
Montreal, Quebec
L'Astral
March 27, 2020
Boston, MA
Brighton Music Hall
March 28, 2020
Mashantucket, CT
Foxwoods Resort Casino
March 29, 2020
Brooklyn, NY
Music Hall of Williamsburg
March 31, 2020
Philadelphia, PA
World Café Live
April 1, 2020
Washington, DC
The 9:30 Club
April 3, 2019
Atlanta, GA
Variety Playhouse