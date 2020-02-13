Leslie Odom, Jr. Debuts Music Video for 'Go Crazy'

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. has just unveiled the music video for "Go Crazy." Watch the video below...

The track is off the singer's third full-length album and first of original material, Mr, which was released in November 2019 via S-Curve Records/BMG and is now available for purchase on vinyl exclusively at Barnes & Noble here. Directed by Sarah McColgan, the upbeat video finds Leslie captivated by his muse, and letting their magnetic energy guide them together in harmony.

Most recently Leslie performed "Go Crazy" on NBC's New Year's Eve 2020 . He also played two tracks off his Mr album on NBC's A Little Late with Lilly Singh - "Go Crazy" and "Cold." Catch Leslie perform "Go Crazy" March 3 on NBC's The Kelly Clarkson Show as well. This spring Leslie will hit the road for his 2020 "Stronger Magic Tour," which kicks off March 7 in Los Angeles, hitting cities such as Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York, Portland, Chicago, Detroit & Boston. Full tour routing below. For further details and ticketing information: http://www.leslieodomjr.com/.

Leslie Odom, Jr. Stronger Magic Tour 2020 Dates

March 7, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

El Rey Theatre

March 8, 2020

Las Vegas, NV

House of Blues

March 12, 2020

San Francisco, CA

August Hall

March 14, 2020

Portland, OR

Hawthorne Theatre

March 15, 2020

Seattle, WA

Neptune Theatre

March 17, 2020

Minneapolis, MN

Fine Line Music Cage

March 18, 2020

Chicago, IL

House of Blues - Chicago

March 20, 2020

Detroit, MI

El Club

March 22, 2020

Toronto, Ontario

The Mod Club Theatre

March 23, 2020

Montreal, Quebec

L'Astral

March 27, 2020

Boston, MA

Brighton Music Hall

March 28, 2020

Mashantucket, CT

Foxwoods Resort Casino

March 29, 2020

Brooklyn, NY

Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 31, 2020

Philadelphia, PA

World Café Live

April 1, 2020

Washington, DC

The 9:30 Club

April 3, 2019

Atlanta, GA

Variety Playhouse





