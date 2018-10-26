Lena Hall's New EP OBSESSED: NIRVANA is Now Available For Pre-Order

SKB Records has announced the eleventh month of the groundbreaking new music series Lena Hall Obsessed from the Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee. Obsessed: Nirvana - exploring the subversive songs of the 90s grunge rock pioneers - is now available for pre-order at www.LenaHallObsessed.com as well as iTunes and Amazon. Customers that pre-order the EP will immediately receive a download of the first single, "Heart-Shaped Box." Obsessed: Nirvana will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, November 2. A special musical sampler for the new EP is available below:

A singular artist who explosively and soulfully explores the music of rock and pop icons, Hall is releasing a monthly series of EPs over the course of 2018. Obsessed will consist of 12 EPs, one released on the first Friday of every month, and each featuring stripped-down, emotionally-intensive covers of one artist or band with whom Lena is "obsessed." Obsessed is produced by Justin Craig, Lena Hall and Kurt Deutsch.

Obsessed: Nirvana starts with the intense "Heart-Shaped Box," the first single from band's third and final studio album, the five-time platinum In Utero. The dynamically up-tempo "Breed" - hailing from Nevermind, Nirvana's breakthrough second album - is followed by the contemplative "All Apologies," which originally closed In Utero. Lena then offers a raucous interpretation of Nirvana's iconic generation-defining "Smells Like Teen Spirit," from Nevermind. The EP closes with a gripping take on "Where Did You Sleep Last Night," the classic traditional American folk song the band returned to public consciousness when they performed it for MTV Unplugged in New York.

The Obsessed series has been called "stirring" by Rolling Stone, "amazing and intimate" by Billboard, "fabulous" by Stereophile, "chilling" by The Huffington Post, "soaring and moving" by All Music Guide, and "superb" by Time Out New York. Previous EPs this year have celebrated Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Peter Gabriel, Elton John, The Cranberries, P!nk, Radiohead, Jack White, David Bowie, Beck and Muse.

In February, Lena received widespread critical acclaim for her performance of the title role in the feature film Becks, which won the U.S. Fiction Award at the LA Film Festival, and is currently available on iTunes and VOD. The New York Times called her the "charismatic, tone-perfect lead," with the Los Angeles Times adding "sexy and sexually frank, Becks works thanks to the musical talent and offbeat charms of its lead. Hall feels authentic at each moment."

Obsessed features Justin Craig on guitar and keyboards; Matt Duncan on bass, keyboards and saxophone; and Brian Fishler on drums and percussion. The album cover is photographed by Melisa Hall and designed by Stephanie Layton.

Lena Hall - "OBSESSED: NIRVANA" TRACK LIST

1. Heart-Shaped Box

2. Breed

3. All Apologies

4. Smells Like Teen Spirit

5. Where Did You Sleep Last Night

