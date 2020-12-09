Laurie Metcalf, Carrie Coon, Colman Domingo, Kimberly Hébert Gregory and More Star in BARBECUE by Robert O'Hara
Barbecue will be presented on Thursday, December 10 at 5PM PT/8PM PT, and available until Monday, December 14.
The fall season of "Spotlight on Plays" concludes with Robert O'Hara's BARBECUE on Thursday, December 10 at 8PM EST/ 5PM PST. 2020 Tony nominee O'Hara (Slave Play) also directs.
The company stars Carrie Coon, Colman Domingo, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Annie McNamara, S. Epatha Merkerson, Tony award winner Laurie Metcalf, David Morse, Kristine Nielsen, Tamberla Perry and Heather Simms.
In O'Hara's rollicking BARBECUE, the O'Mallerys have gathered in their local park to share some barbecue and rousing straight talk while they await their youngest sister's arrival. But what appears to be a festive occasion is actually something quite different.
The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed at 8PM EST/5PM PST. BARBECUE will be available until Monday, December 14. Tickets for all events are on sale now and sold exclusively on TodayTix. Ticket buyers can access the events through the TodayTix app or todaytix.com at a "Pay What You Can" rate starting at $5. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.
In spring 2021, the series will continue with seven plays: ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS by Pearl Cleage; THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa Fasthorse; WATCH ON THE RHINE by Lillian Hellman; OHIO STATE MURDERS by Adrienne Kennedy; DEAR ELIZABETH by Sarah Ruhl; THE BALTIMORE WALTZ by Paula Vogel and THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG by Wendy Wasserstein. Further details including additional dates, directors and casting will be announced shortly.
To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.
