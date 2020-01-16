Laura Bell Bundy, Patti Murin, Taylor Iman Jones and More Will Star in I AM WOMAN: A CONCERT FOR FEMALE EMPOWERMENT

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present I Am Woman: A Concert For Female Empowerment on February 23rd, at 9:30pm.

The star studded, special night which was conceived by Emerson Steele (Violet) and Kelly Lamor Wilson (HBO's "Mrs. Fletcher") promises to be an evening of story and song that destroys the "taboo" surrounding the discussion of women's issues. The concert will boast many of Broadway's favorite females as they come together to share their feelings not just as women, but as human beings. From sexuality to spirituality, from health to harassment, no subject is off-limits.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Double Standards, a not for promit founded by Broadway alum, Laura Bell Bundy. Double Standards is a 501c3 organization that promotes and supports the equal treatment and empowerment of women. Double Standards works in conjunction with organizations benefiting women such as Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and She Should Run by offering financial and public support to their causes. In addition, the organization is creating scholarship programs for women young and old to pursue their dreams.

The evening has also partnered with Little Words Project®, a female owned, hand crafted bracelet company that believes in supporting woman, collaboration, kindness and confidence. The company will create a special custom bracelet for the event to be worn by all performers and also sold on their website. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Double Standards.

The 9:30pm concert event will feature Addyson Bell (Generation Me), Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde - Tony Award® nomination), Lauren Echausse (Grease at New London Barn Playhouse), Katya Ferrer, Annie Golden (Nietflix's "Orange Is The New Black," Broadway Bounty Hunter), Viv Helvajian, Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Sophia Introna (I Am Selma), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Scotland, PA), Megan McGinnis (Come From Away, Les Misérables), Patti Murin (Frozen), Erika Xiomara Reyes (Contact High), Murphy Smith (Love In Hate Nation), Emerson Steele (Violet), Laura Steele (FOX's "The Passage"), Allie Trimm (13, Bye, Bye Birdie), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Kelly Lamor Wilson (HBO's "Mrs. Fletcher").

The evening will be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

I Am Woman: A Concert For Female Empowerment plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, February 23rd, 2020, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

