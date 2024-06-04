Latrice Royale to Voice Audrey II in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Ogunquit Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drag Race alum Latrice Royale will be voicing Audrey II in Ogunquit Playhouse’s upcoming production of Little Shop of Horrors. Full casting will be announced at a later date.



The production will run Thursday, August 22, 2024 – Saturday, September 21, 2024.



The musical features book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken, based on the film by Roger Corman, screenplay by Charles Griffith, and directed by Hunter Foster.



A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.



The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.



Fresh from her third residency at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas as part of the cast of the “RuPaul’s Drag Race: LIVE!” show, Latrice Royale captured the hearts of the world and earned the title of Miss Congeniality on Season 4 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She then went on to appear in other incarnations of the franchise, including multiple guest appearances on the show, “RuPaul’s Drag U” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars," Seasons 1 & 4, as well as representing “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on “Celebrity Family Feud.” Currently, she is one of four hosts in the newest season of HBO’s Emmy-winning unscripted series “We’re Here,” now streaming on Max.



In January 2021, Latrice made history by becoming the first queen to appear in drag on the QVC network, while promoting Ruby Royale nuts by Squirrel Brand. Since that time she has seen two successful runs on London’s West End Stage in “DeathDrop.” In addition to her guest star role on the Netflix series, “AJ & The Queen,” Miss Royale also served as a special consultant to the writers of that show, helping shape the script and her character of “Faberge Leggs,” which became a fan-favorite from the series.



The Large and in Charge, Chunky Yet Funky, Bold and Beautiful Queen has toured the world extensively, not only in group tours with her “RuPaul’s Drag Race” sisters, but her autobiographical one-queen-show, “Here’s to Life,” has seen sold out audiences in major cities all over the world, with an album of the same name available worldwide. Royale also toured over 30 cities in North America in 2023 with her debut solo tour “Life Goes On,” which she also self-produced through her company Latrice Royale, INC. / LRI Talent & Management.



Always eager to lend her voice to help her community, Latrice was especially proud to be a keynote speaker on the steps of the State Capitol Building of the State of Florida, speaking out against anti-drag legislation as part of the Drag Queen March in 2023. She wishes to express her deep gratitude to the entire team at the Ogunquit for the opportunity to bring Audrey II to life in such a FABULOUS way!

