LOVE ACTUALLY?'s Kayla Catan Takes Over Instagram Sunday!

It's time to get in the holiday spirit because Kayla Catan is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at Off-Broadway's Love Actually? this Sunday, December 15th at The Jerry Orbach Theater. Be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a peek behind the scenes of Off-Broadway's unauthorized musical parody of the classic holiday film. Love is going to be all around, so you're not gonna want to miss it!

Kayla Catan currently plays Keira & Others in Love Actually? at Off Broadway's Jerry Orbach Theater. Her recent credits include Pinkalicious, Fashion Academy at the Vital Theatre Company; Truffles at Aaron Grant Theatrical; and the national tour of Berenstain Bears LIVE! Her first projects in the city were puppeteering with Shadow Box Theatre and devising political pieces with Theater in Asylum.

Is it love... actually? Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, based off the beloved Christmas movie, is now playing in NYC this holiday season! Whether you love Love Actually or love to hate Love Actually or have never seen Love Actually, you will *actually* love this musical! Now through January 14 only.

The cast features Kayla Catan, Meg Halcovage, Daniel Hayward, James Parks, Eric Peters, Thanos Skouteris, Joyah Spangler, and Tony Tillman.





