LISTEN: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Original Soundtrack is Now Available

The Original Soundtrack for the upcoming film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie is available now. The film arrives exclusively next week on Prime Video - September 17th.

The soundtrack includes 'When The Time Comes', which features vocals from icon Chaka Khan - listen here. A groove-laden piece of rhythmic pop magic, the track sees Chaka pave the way for a chorus so memorable and inescapable, you'll be left drenched in positivity and singing for days.

Watch the visualizer below!

Stream the full album on Spotify below!

The star studded film, stars the breakout discovery Max Harwood as Jamie New, alongside Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant.

The soundtrack, written by Gillespie Sells with lyrics from Tom MacRae and scored by Anne Dudley and Dan, with string arrangements by Anne Dudley, features stand out songs from the stage show including 'And You Don't Even Know It', 'The Wall In My Head' and 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' as well as an exclusive new song 'This Was Me', performed by Holly Johnson, lead singer of Frankie Goes to Hollywood. It also boasts further tracks from Chaka Khan, Richard E. Grant, The Feeling, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Becky Hill & many more.

Inspired by true events, Everybody's Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New (Harwood), a teenager from Sheffield, who dreams of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after they leave school, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Patel) and his loving mum (Lancashire) shower him with endless support, while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But Jamie also has to contend with an unsupportive father (Ineson), an uninspired careers advisor (Horgan), and some ignorant school kids who attempt to rain on his sensational parade. In rousing and colourful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to overcome prejudice, be more accepting, and to step out of the darkness into the spotlight.