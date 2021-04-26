LISTEN: Adam Jacobs Talks Upcoming Docu-Concert and More on TAKE A BOW Podcast

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced this month's guest on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

Grammy and Drama Desk Award Nominated Actor, Adam Jacobs joined Take A Bow this week. The star of Aladdin shares his favorite stories about his seven years with the show. After his twin boys were born on the first day of rehearsal for Broadway, his outlook on the role of Aladdin quickly shifted. He inspires audiences when he shares that it took eight years to finally land the role of Simba in the Lion King. His story just reminds listeners to never give up on their dreams.

Listen below!

After sharing his favorite memories Adam discusses his upcoming docu-concert, Behind The Curtain with Adam Jacobs. Adam gives listeners a peek behind the curtains of his journey through 3 Broadway shows in this episode, however he completely opens the curtains in his new docu-concert. Soon, it will be available to preorder on the iTunes store.

We wrap up the episode with a discussion about another upcoming project called Last Call in the Dog House. Which leads to a discussion about the divide in actors of the theatre and film industry. Jacobs also shares his point of view on the difference between stage and camera acting. A fun and insightful episode you won't want to miss. With a background unlike any other, his stories never failed to put you in disbelief or put a smile on your face.

Take A Bow is a weekly release of insightful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash allows listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

