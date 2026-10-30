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Kyle Driggs and Jay Gilligan's HOLOGRAM to Return to 3AM Theatre in Queens

Performances will take place on Sunday, December 6.

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Kyle Driggs and Jay Gilligan's HOLOGRAM to Return to 3AM Theatre in Queens

3AM Theatre and Parallel Exit will present Hologram, a live performance by Kyle Driggs and Jay Gilligan that combines juggling, light, and sound to create evolving visual phenomena.

Choreographed objects move through precisely designed lighting, producing images that seem to hover, dissolve, and transform. The result evokes the qualities of holograms, using only real objects in motion. This return engagement plays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. from on December 6 at 3AM Theatre.

Artists Driggs and Gilligan say, 'Rather than showcasing technical skill, Hologram uses juggling as a system for generating optical illusions. Inspired by James Turrell's light works and Brian Eno's idea of generative music, the performance creates visual patterns that continuously evolve, revealing unexpected images over time.'

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