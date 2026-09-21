SUNBATHER 3:00AM to Combine Film, Dance and Live Music at 3AM Theatre

3AM Theatre and AO will present Sunbather 3:00AM, a multidisciplinary theatrical experience combining live music, film and dance, on October 16 and 17 in Queens.

Described as a story about “real people, doing real things, on a spaceship,” the work examines what it means to be a person, to create and to be someone else’s creation. It asks how someone awakens to a life created by another person, a world that existed before them and a name someone else selected.

Sunbather 3:00AM emerges from a screening of Georges Méliès’ 1902 film A Trip to the Moon, accompanied by original music performed by Johnny Butler. Considered the first science-fiction film, A Trip to the Moon, or Le Voyage dans la Lune, offers a satirical examination of science and imperialism.

The production features choreography by Alex Oliva, creature design by Kimberly Manning, creature design consultation by Márion Tálan de la Rosa, sound design by Franky Gonzalez and lighting design by Kyle Driggs.

Butler is a Lucille Lortel, Obie and Grammy Award-winning musician who plays saxophone, flute, clarinet and piano. Using a wireless microphone and electronics, he creates soundscapes blending music, movement and daydreams.

Oliva is a choreographer, director, performer and educator whose work encompasses dance, film, immersive theater and improvisation. Her creative work has taken her from San Francisco to New York City and abroad.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with music by Robert Lux and beverages available for purchase. The one-hour performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Sunbather 3:00AM will be presented October 16 and 17 at 3AM Theatre, located at 9-20 35th Avenue in Queens. Tickets range from $27 to $100.

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