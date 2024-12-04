News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Kyle Birch, West End Star of A STRANGE LOOP & More, Has Passed Away

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Kyle’s family.

By: Dec. 04, 2024
Kyle Birch, West End Star of A STRANGE LOOP & More, Has Passed Away
West End actor Kyle Birch, who starred in the UK production of A Strange Loop and more, has passed away. Birch's agent, Russell Smith, revealed the news in an Instagram post, stating:

On behalf of Kyle’s family, I am heartbroken to announce that my dear friend and client, Kyle Birch, passed away on the evening of Monday, December 2, 2024.

My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of Kyle’s family, who would be extremely grateful for any donations you can make towards the funding and costs of his funeral. I have included a link in our bio.

https://gofund.me/7b6496e4

Rest in peace, Kyle.

I love you.

Russell x

In addition to A Strange Loop, Birch recently starred in the UK première of I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire by Samantha Hurley at Southwark Playhouse Borough.




