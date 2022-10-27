Krystal Joy Brown To Make Her Classical Music Debut On MICROVIDS Recording
Microvids, composed by Stefania de Kenessey, is a set of 19 miniatures for solo piano that are rhythmically compelling, musically tuneful, and emotionally uplifting.
Broadway actress Krystal Joy Brown is lending her star power and voice to a yet to be released classical music recording called Microvids. Microvids, composed by Stefania de Kenessey, is a set of 19 miniatures for solo piano that are rhythmically compelling, musically tuneful, and emotionally uplifting. Each miniature is introduced by a rhyming couplet (penned by de Kenessey) which Brown will recite along with the concluding poem written by rising poet Eloisa Amezcua.
Krystal Joy Brown, best known for her portrayals of Diana Ross in Motown: The Musical and Eliza in Hamilton, is reunited with award-winning pianist Donna Weng Friedman in this recording, having collaborated previously together on Friedman's education program Heritage and Harmony: Her Art, Her Voice -a video series presented by the National Women's History Museum that aims to empower and inspire girls of color to find their true voice.
Composer de Kenessey, also committed to helping women composers and musicians achieve parity in an unequal, biased world, serves on the advisory board of The New Historia, an organization dedicated to recovering the unmarked legacies of women throughout the world . She has served on the board of the Martina Arroyo Foundation, and is the founding president of the International Alliance for Women in Music.
Rounding out this female dream team is artist creative Lola Lopez Guardone, who recites Amezcua's Spanish translations of the couplets and as well as the original poem. Guardone hails from Argentina, and is the Associate Artistic Producer of Pitch Black Immersive Experience and Theatre C. The project manager for Microvids is Teresa Motherway, an AMDA-trained actor, singer and writer based in New York City.
With a decades long friendship, mutual respect and admiration for each other's musical talent, and a shared passion for classical music and championing women's rights, composer Stefania de Kenessey and pianist Donna Weng Friedman have worked closely together on the artistic concept of this highly anticipated album and look forward to releasing it to the world when the time is right.
