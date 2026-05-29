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Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway

See photos of Robert Montano, alongside stars like Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry and more.

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The Penguin Rep Theatre production of SMALL, written by and starring Robert Montano, has officially opened Off-Broadway at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. The production is directed by Jessi D. Hill. See photos from the red carpet of Robert Montano, alongside stars like Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry and more!

SMALL, which was nominated for 2024 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Solo Performance, is written by and starring Robert Montano. It traces his deeply personal journey from childhood dreams of becoming a jockey to ultimately finding his voice and identity dancing on Broadway in such shows as On the Town, Cats, and Kiss of the Spider Woman opposite Chita Rivera.

Out of the gate, Robert Montano dreamed of being a jockey. His size had always felt like a liability, especially as a bullied boy in school, but on the track, being SMALL was his biggest asset. He would endure anything and sacrifice everything just to touch the turf, but quickly discovered the high expectations and impossible standards that come with a life in the saddle.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Director Jessi D. Hill and Robert Montano

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Dylis Croman and Robert Montano

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Zoe Mintz and Adam Duritz

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Wayne Cilento

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Michael Aronov

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Marcus Chait

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Chris Tardio and Kathrine Narducci

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Marcus Chait and Zoe Chait

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Dennis Croman, Dylis Croman and Janie Croman

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Daphne Montano, Joe Montano, Diane Montano, Dylis Croman, Janie Croman and Dennis Croman

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Robbie Dema

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Kathrine Narducci

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Steve Cauthen

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Director Jessi D. Hill

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Paul Kreppel, Barry Kleinbort and Casey Childs

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Steve Byk and Tina Luke Byk

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Ayesha Curry, Marcus Chait and Stephen Curry

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Adam Duritz and Robert Montano

Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway Image
Hall of Fame Jockeys Steve Cauthen, Johnny Velazquez, Angel Cordero Jr., Robert Montano and Javier Castellano


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