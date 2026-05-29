Photos: Go Inside the Opening Night for SMALL Off-Broadway

The Penguin Rep Theatre production of SMALL, written by and starring Robert Montano, has officially opened Off-Broadway at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. The production is directed by Jessi D. Hill. See photos from the red carpet of Robert Montano, alongside stars like Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry and more!

SMALL, which was nominated for 2024 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Solo Performance, is written by and starring Robert Montano. It traces his deeply personal journey from childhood dreams of becoming a jockey to ultimately finding his voice and identity dancing on Broadway in such shows as On the Town, Cats, and Kiss of the Spider Woman opposite Chita Rivera.

Out of the gate, Robert Montano dreamed of being a jockey. His size had always felt like a liability, especially as a bullied boy in school, but on the track, being SMALL was his biggest asset. He would endure anything and sacrifice everything just to touch the turf, but quickly discovered the high expectations and impossible standards that come with a life in the saddle.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas