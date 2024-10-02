Kerry Butler, L Morgan Lee, and Krysta Rodriguez Join FIORELLO! at Classic Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Classic Stage Company has revealed the full cast for the one-night-only benefit performance of Fiorello!, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical with a book by six-time Tony Award winner George Abbott and Jerome Weidman, music by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Bock, and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Sheldon Harnick. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, Fiorello! will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Monday, October 7 at 7pm. .

Joining the previously announced Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress, Spamalot) as Fiorello LaGuardia will be Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice) as Marie, Robert Creighton (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) as Floyd, Billy Cohen (CSC’s I Can Get It For You Wholesale) as Neil, Tony Award nominee Andy Grotelueschen (CSC’s Assassins) as Morris, Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop) as Mitzi, Krysta Rodriguez (Into the Woods) as Thea, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles (Tootsie) as Dora, Nik Walker (Spamalot) as Marino, and Major Attaway (Aladdin), Todd Buonopane (Grease), Rick Crom (Encores! Fiorello!), Alan H. Green (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), Shawna Hamic (1776), and Branch Woodman (The Music Man) as the Political Hacks. Alex Finke (Come From Away), Leah Horowitz (NY City Center’s Titanic), Claire Saunders (Sweeney Todd), and Aurelia Williams (Parade) round out the ensemble.

Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer, CSA and Lisa Donadio. Jason Weixelman is the Stage Manager and Emily Pathman is the Assistant Stage Manager.

The name’s LaGuardia! Long before he was worthy of having an airport bear his name, Fiorello LaGuardia was an irascible New Yorker determined to represent the powerless against the all-powerful Tammany Hall. On his way to becoming a beloved mayor, he would face love, loss, and an unwelcoming political machine. This 1959 musical comedy by legendary songwriters Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick and book writers George Abbott and Jerome Weidman took home the Pulitzer Prize and remains as illuminating as ever about the ins, outs, and upside downs of our elections.

Limited tickets remain for this benefit performance, with prices ranging from $100-500. Tickets are available at www.classicstage.org/fiorello. All tickets purchased at the $500 and $250 level include access to an exclusive post-show reception. Limited rush tickets will be available on the day of the event! These tickets are priced at $35 and will go on sale an hour ahead of the performance at the CSC Box Office