Video: Ryan McCartan Is Reminding You to Rock the Vote on Voter Education Week

In honor of National Voter Education Week, we're teaming up with The Great Gatsby's Ryan McCartan and Rock the Vote to remind you that the best time to register to vote or check your registration is right now!

Today, we’re encouraging eligible voters to register and reminding current voters to check their status so they’re ready to cast their ballot by November 3, 2026.

"Listen, folks. The Great Gatsby is all about rampant corruption leading to extraordinarily unfortunate ends. Sound familiar? I thought it did. That’s why I’m teaming up with Broadway World and Rock the Vote to remind you that the midterms are coming. You are not powerless and the biggest way to exert your power is to vote. So please vote in the midterm elections."

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 11 Hrs 44 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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