Video: Ryan McCartan Is Reminding You to Rock the Vote on Voter Education Week
Make sure your voter registration is up to date as we head toward the midterm elections.
In honor of National Voter Education Week, we're teaming up with The Great Gatsby's Ryan McCartan and Rock the Vote to remind you that the best time to register to vote or check your registration is right now!
Today, we’re encouraging eligible voters to register and reminding current voters to check their status so they’re ready to cast their ballot by November 3, 2026.
"Listen, folks. The Great Gatsby is all about rampant corruption leading to extraordinarily unfortunate ends. Sound familiar? I thought it did. That’s why I’m teaming up with Broadway World and Rock the Vote to remind you that the midterms are coming. You are not powerless and the biggest way to exert your power is to vote. So please vote in the midterm elections."
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