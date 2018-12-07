Kathryn Erbe, Daniel Jenkins and Christopher Livingston Will Lead Roundabout Underground's SOMETHING CLEAN

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced the full cast of Something Clean, by Selina Fillinger, directed by Margot Bordelon. This is the second play in Roundabout Underground's expanded two-play season, following the critically acclaimed, sold-out production of Usual Girls by Ming Peiffer this fall.

Something Clean will feature Kathryn Erbe as "Charlotte," Daniel Jenkins as "Doug" and Christopher Livingston as "Joey."

The world premiere of Something Clean begins preview performances Off-Broadway on Saturday, May 4, 2019 and opens officially on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 30, 2019. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.

Wash the dishes. Mop the floors. Change the sheets. Change the past. Charlotte (Erbe) is a wife and mother who'll try anything to put her family back together. Playwright Selina Fillinger's new drama slips into the jagged cracks of a sex crime's aftermath-the guilt, the grief, and the ways we grapple with the unthinkable.

Roundabout is thrilled to welcome back Kathryn Erbe, who was last seen at Roundabout in A Month in the Country (1995), Daniel Jenkins following his performance in Big River (2003) and Margot Bordelon, who returns after directing the critically acclaimed Too Heavy for Your Pocket (2017) at Roundabout Underground last fall.

The creative team for Something Clean includes: Reid Thompson (Sets), Vale?rie The?re?se Bart (Costumes), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting) and Palmer Hefferan (Original Compositions & Sound).

Roundabout Underground exists to provide a new generation of playwrights with their debut New York productions, at Roundabout's 62-seat Black Box Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre. To encourage the widest possible audience, all seats are $30.

Now in its 12th season, Roundabout Underground is part of Roundabout's New Play Initiative, discovering new writers and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play. Roundabout's Jill Rafson serves as Artistic Producer.

Among the playwrights who made their New York debuts at Roundabout Underground are Stephen Karam (Speech & Debate, 2007), Steven Levenson (The Language of Trees, 2008), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, 2009), Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, 2012), Meghan Kennedy (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many, 2013), Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, 2015) and Jire?h Breon Holder (Too Heavy for Your Pocket, 2017). Levenson and Karam went on to win Tony Awards, respectively, for Dear Evan Hansen and The Humans, Karam's second Roundabout commission.

Major support for Something Clean and Roundabout Underground is provided by Jodi Glucksman. Roundabout's work with new and emerging playwrights and directors, as well as development of new work, is made possible by Katheryn Patterson and Tom Kempner.

Something Clean was originally commissioned and developed through the Sideshow Theatre Company Freshness Initiative.

All tickets for Something Clean are $30 General Admission tickets and are available by calling 212.719.1300, online at roundabouttheatre.org, in person at any Roundabout box office: American Airlines Theatre Box office (227 West 42nd Street); The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 W 46th Street) and Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

