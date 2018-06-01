Just Because It's June... Leslie Uggams Passes On Advice to CAROUSEL's Renee Fleming

Click Here for More Articles on CAROUSEL

It's June 1st! And just because it's June (June, Joan!), theatre lovers everywhere are playing one of the most beloved (though ridiculous) covers of a Carousel classic- "June Is Bustin' Out All Over."

Leslie Uggams, who infamously forgot most of the lyrics to the song has just shared some advice with Broadway's current Nettie:

Now playing at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), Carousel is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien and choreographed by 2018 Tony Award nominee Justin Peck. Carousel began preview performances on Wednesday, February 28 and officially opened on Thursday, April 12.

Carousel is the most nominated show of the 2017-2018 Broadway season with 11 Tony Award nominations, 12 Drama Desk Award nominations, and has also received three 2018 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Choreography (Justin Peck), Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical (Lindsay Mendez), and Outstanding Orchestrations (Jonathan Tunick), and a 2018 Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

