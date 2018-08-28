Julia Murney Joins 54 SINGS ANNIE LENNOX at Feinstein's/54 Below

Julia Murney (Wicked; The Wild Party) and Kat Griffin (Trans Voices Cabaret; Love Me Tender) join the cast of 54 SINGS Annie Lennox at Feinstein's/54.

The previously announced cast includes Krystina Alabado (This Ain't No Disco; American Psycho), Adam Armstrong (History Boys), LaDonna Burns (Rent; Seussical), Cunio (Nutcracker Rouge; Postmodern Jukebox), Kat Cunning (Paramour; Les Liaisons Dangerouses), Jo Eubanks (Neon Demon - Looking for God), Nathan Lee Graham (LA to Vegas; Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Aaron Jackson (Comedy Central's The Opposition with Jordan Klepper), Joél Pérez (Fun Home, Sweet Charity), Isabel Santiago (In the Heights; First Daughter Suite), Josh Sharp (Comedy Central's The Opposition with Jordan Klepper), and Lawrence E. Street (Carmen Jones; Urinetown). The evening will be hosted by club regular and Annie Lennox lookalike Amy Jo Jackson (Dani Girl, Nymph Errant), with arrangements and music direction by Brian Nash (Silence! The Musical; Beaches). The band includes Lily Maase, Yuka Tadano, and Mickey Vershbow.

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Annie Lennox on September 12th, 2018 at 9:30pm.

One of the most singular voices of our time, singer, songwriter and activist Annie Lennox is celebrated as an innovator, and an enduring icon of our time. Join us for an evening of Broadway and cabaret favorites singing the music off this legendary performer, from her early days with the Eurythmics through her tremendous solo career. Expect hits such as "Why," "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," "Little Bird," and "Missionary Man, as well as lesser known tunes by the four-time Grammy Award winning artist for one night only at Feinstein's/54 Below!

54 Sings Annie Lennox plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) September 12th, 2018 at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

