Judy Kuhn, Ann Harada, Corey Stoll & More to Take Part in Classic Stage Company 2022 Gala Honoring John Doyle

Classic Stage Company's 2022 Annual Gala will honor recently-departed Artistic Director John Doyle. The Gala will take place on Monday, October 24 at 6pm at Capitale (130 Bowery, New York, NY 10013).

Performers and presenters will include Adam Chanler-Berat (Assassins at CSC), Eddie Cooper (Assassins at CSC), Alma Cuervo (A Man of No Importance at CSC), Manoel Felciano (Sweeney Todd), Ann Harada (Pacific Overtures at CSC), Bianca Horn (Assassins at CSC), Ann Hould-Ward (A Man of No Importance at CSC), Greg Jarrett (Assassins at CSC), Austin Ku (Pacific Overtures at CSC), Judy Kuhn (Assassins at CSC), Kelvin Moon Loh (Pacific Overtures at CSC), Kara Mikula (A Man of No Importance at CSC), Jim Parsons (A Man of No Importance at CSC), Soara-Joye Ross (Carmen Jones at CSC), Thom Sesma (A Man of No Importance at CSC), Ryan Silverman (Passion at CSC), Corey Stoll (Macbeth at CSC), John Weidman (Assassins), Jessica Tyler Wright (A Man of No Importance at CSC) and more to be announced. The evening's program will be directed by John Doyle.

Tickets are on sale now at classicstage.org. Tickets start at $1,000, with tables starting at $10,000. The 2022 Gala Honorary Chairs are Tom Kirdahy, Donna & Ben Rosen, Ted & Mary Jo Shen, and Jayne Baron Sherman. The Artistic Chairs are Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Raúl Esparza, Judy Kuhn, Anika Noni Rose, and George Takei.

first joined CSC in 2013 as Associate Director, and became Artistic Director in 2016. At CSC, he has directed productions of Stephen Sondheim's Assassins (2022, Drama Desk nomination, Outstanding Director of a Musical)), Pacific Overtures (2017), Passion (2013, Drama Desk nomination, Outstanding Director of a Musical), Rodgers and Hammerstein's Allegro (2014, Drama League nomination, Best Revival of a Musical), as well as Dead Poets Society (2016), Peer Gynt (2016), As You Like It (2017), Carmen Jones (2018), The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (2018), The Cradle Will Rock (2019), and Macbeth (2019). Additional theater in the U.S. includes: The Color Purple (Tony Award, Best Revival of a Musical; Drama Desk Award, Best Director of a Musical), Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, Best Director of a Musical; Drama Desk nomination Outstanding Set Design of a Musical), Company (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards Best Musical Revival; Tony and Drama Desk nominations, Outstanding Director of a Musical), A Catered Affair (Drama League Award, Best Musical Production; Drama Desk nomination, Outstanding Director of a Musical), The Visit (Tony nomination, Best Musical; Drama Desk nomination, Outstanding Director of a Musical), Ten Cents A Dance (Williamstown/ McCarter), The Exorcist (The Geffen, LA), Road Show (Public Theater/Menier Chocolate Factory), Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce (Encores!), Wings (Second Stage), A Bed and a Chair (City Center), Kiss Me Kate (Stratford), Caucasian Chalk Circle (ACT), Merrily We Roll Along and Three Sisters (Cincinnati). In the U.K., John Doyle has been Artistic Director of four regional theaters: The Worcester Swan, The Cheltenham Everyman, The Liverpool Everyman, The York Theatre Royal, and was also Associate Director of the Watermill Theatre, Newbury. During these residencies, he directed numerous productions of new and classic works. Notable credits include: Female Parts, Sweeney Todd, Gondoliers, Mack and Mabel (West End), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Oklahoma! (Chichester), Amadeus (Wilton's Music Hall), The Millennium Cycle of Mystery Plays (London), Carmen, Fiddler on the Roof (Watermill), The War of the Roses, The Madness of George III (York), The White Devil, Othello, Candide (Liverpool). He is co-author of Shakespeare For Dummies.



Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world's repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well as audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.