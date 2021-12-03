Joshua Henry, Adrienne Walker & More Join Encores! THE TAP DANCE KID

New York City Center today announced additional casting for the 2022 Encores! Season as part of the full calendar of events for City Center's 2021 - 2022 Season. The productions launch Lear deBessonet's first season as Encores! Artistic Director, alongside Encores! Music Director Rob Berman and Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos.

The Tony-honored series opens February 2 - 6 with The Tap Dance Kid, featuring music by Henry Krieger, lyrics by Robert Lorick, and a book by Charles Blackwell. Directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun), the production also includes new tap sequences by choreographer Jared Grimes (After Midnight) and a concert adaptation by Lydia Diamond (Stick Fly). Broadway's Joseph Joubert (Caroline or Change) will guest music direct The Tap Dance Kid.

Joining the cast are Tracee Beazer (Carole), DeWitt Fleming (Daddy Bates), Joshua Henry (William), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Emma), Chance K. Smith (Winslow), Adrienne Walker (Ginnie), and Alexander Bello as Willie. Trevor Jackson will now step into the role of Uncle Dipsey. Dulé Hill, who was previously announced in the role is no longer able to perform due to scheduling conflicts.

Following is twelve-time Tony-nominated musical (including Best Musical) The Life, March 16 - 20, with music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Ira Gasman, and book by David Newman, Ira Gasman, and Cy Coleman. Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots) adapts the story and directs the Encores! production. Alexandra Grey (Queen), Antwayn Hopper (Memphis), and Erika Olson (Mary) join previously announced cast members Mykal Kilgore (Young Jojo), Ledisi (Sonja), and Ken Robinson (Fleetwood). Destan Owens will now step into the role of Old Jojo in place of Chuck Cooper, who was previously announced in the role.

The Life also features choreography by Tony-nominated choreographer AC Ciulla (Footloose), stepping in for Encores! Creative Advisor Camille A. Brown. Broadway's James Sampliner (Prince of Broadway) will guest music direct.

From May 4 - 15, Stephen Sondheim (music and lyrics) and James Lapine's (book) Tony Award-winning musical Into the Woods, directed by Lear deBessonet, will usher in a new annual tradition celebrating an iconic American musical and the ways theater connects us across generations. This special two-week run of Into the Woods will be dedicated to the late Stephen Sondheim, whose beloved musicals have been highlights of the Encores! Series.

The production will feature choreography by film and television's Jamal Sims (film: Aladdin) and music direction by Encores! Music Director Rob Berman. Jordan Donica (Rapunzel's Prince) and Shereen Pimentel (Rapunzel) join the cast alongside newcomers Julia Lester (Little Red Riding Hood) and Cole Thompson (Jack). Into the Woods also features previously announced cast members Sara Bareilles (Baker's Wife), Christian Borle (Baker), Heather Headley (Witch), and Ashley Park (Cinderella).

The Spring Gala | Encores! Into the Woods takes place on opening night (May 4) and includes a post- performance benefit dinner with the cast and creative team at The Plaza Hotel. Gala packages are on sale now starting at $2,500. For additional details, contact SpecialEvents@NYCityCenter.org or call 212.763.1205.

Additional casting for all three Encores! productions will be announced at a later date.

Encores! single tickets are on sale now and start at $35. Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or at the City Center Box Office. New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

New York City Center is committed to following the latest health and safety protocols. Accordingly, City Center is a fully vaccinated venue-artists, crew, staff, and audience members are required to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination. Approved masks must be worn by audience members, staff, and crew. For the latest information on updated health, safety, and ticket policies, visit NYCityCenter.org/PlanYourVisit.

Leadership support for Encores! is provided by the Stacey and Eric Mindich Fund for Musical Theater. Major support for Encores! is provided by the Ford Foundation and the Howard Gilman Foundation.

Encores! Season sponsors include Roz and Jerry Meyer, The Shubert Foundation, the Stephanie and Fred Shuman Fund for Encores!, and the Joseph S. and Diane H. Steinberg Charitable Trust.

Major support for Into the Woods is provided by the Estate of Douglas S. Cramer, Jr. and Margot and John Ernst. Additional support is provided by the Marta Heflin Foundation.

Additional support for Encores! is provided by The Kaplen Brothers Fund, The Frederick Loewe Foundation, Daryl and Steven Roth, The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Inc., The SHS Foundation, The Ted Snowdon Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski