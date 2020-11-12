Josh Young and Emily Padgett Announce Birth of Second Child
The baby boy was born on November 11.
Broadway couple Josh Young and Emily Padgett have announced the birth of their second child, Leo Elliott Young. BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy family!
Leo Elliott Young - 11/11/2020 #babiesofinstagram #newborn #broadwaybabymamas #broadwaybaby
Josh Young and Emily Padgett were married on June 3, 2018.
Emily Padgett most recently appeared as Mrs. Bucket in Charlie And The Chocolate Factory on Broadway. Other roles include Lucy Grant in Bright Star-Broadway; Daisy Hilton in Side Show-2014 Broadway revival; Alex in Flashdance The Musical (national tour); Sherrie [et al., replacement] in Rock of Ages-Broadway; Ensemble (and Sandy, Patty Simcox understudy) Grease-Broadway revival; and Brooke Wyndam [et al., replacement] in Legally Blonde-Broadway.
Josh originated the role of "John Newton" in the World Premiere of Amazing Grace. Josh received a Tony Award nomination and Theatre World Award for his critically acclaimed Broadway debut as "Judas" in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar. He appeared in two seasons at Canada's prestigious Stratford Shakespeare Festival where his credits include "Connie Rivers" in The Grapes of Wrath, and "Che" in Evita directed by Gary Griffin, earning BroadwayWorld Awards for each. Josh earned the same accolade for his turn as "Che" in the Tony®Nominated revival tour of Evita. Josh appeared as "Marius" in the US National Tour of Les Miserables and "Tony" in the 50th Anniversary International Tour of West Side Story.Josh is the co-founder of Cutting-Edge Composers, a concert and weekly web series on broadwayworld.com, created to give exposure to musical theatre's next generation of songwriters. BFA Syracuse University.
