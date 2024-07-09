Josh Segarra Joins Netflix Series SIRENS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Josh Segarra, who originated the role of Emilio Estefan in On Your Feet!, is set to appear in the new limited series Sirens from Netflix. The series is a female-driven, dark comedy limited series created by Emmy-nominated writer and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler and executive produced by LuckyChap.

In the show, Segarra will play Raymond, the proud manager of a restaurant franchise in Buffalo. He's been Devon (Meghann Fahy)'s long-time, on-and-off, toxic boyfriend. Segarra joins the previously announced cast of Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Glenn Howerton, and Kevin Bacon.

Other newly cast members include Felix Solis, Trevor Salter, Britne Oldford, Lauren Weedman, Jenn Lyon, Erin Neufer, and Emily Borromeo.

According to the logline, "Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention. When Devon tracks her sister down to say WTF, she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be. Told over the course of one explosive weekend at The Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy, and darkly funny exploration of women, power, and class.

Sirens is the first series out of Metzler’s creative partnership with Netflix and is based on her play Elemeno Pea, which she wrote at The Juilliard School. 2021’s acclaimed limited series Maid, was Metzler’s first project with Netflix. Production is currently underway in New York.

Photo Credit: Tyler Gustin