Josh Groban's Great Big Radio City Show Performances Postponed To April 2021
Josh Groban's upcoming Great Big Radio City Show performances, scheduled to take place at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, June 20, 2020; Saturday, September 26, 2020 and Monday, October 5, 2020, have been postponed to Thursday April 15; Friday, April 16 and Saturday April 17, 2021.
Tickets for the June 20, 2020 show will be valid for the April 16, 2021 show; tickets for the September 26, 2020 show will be valid for the April 17, 2021 show; and tickets for the October 5, 2020 show will be valid for the April 15, 2021 show. If you cannot commit to your rescheduled show date, we understand, and you can follow the instructions below to claim your refund.
Refunds for tickets purchased through Ticketmaster and the Radio City Box Office may be requested starting on Sunday, May 24th for a period of 30 days through Tuesday, June 23rd. Please ensure you submit your information promptly. If you do not request a refund during the allotted time, your tickets will automatically be transferred to the rescheduled show date.
If you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, visit your Ticketmaster Account page to request your refund. If you purchased your tickets through the Radio City Box Office, please call our Guest Relations department at 212-465-6225.
If you purchased your ticket from a third party (i.e., any source other than Ticketmaster or the Radio City Box Office), you must request a refund from that third party directly.
